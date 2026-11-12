Mining chairman and Ghanaian businessman Great Osama has been spotted on a video call with Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido in a clip shared on TikTok

The brief exchange comes days before the singer’s scheduled performance at Osama’s hotel in the Ashanti Region to mark its third anniversary celebration this weekend

Many social media users who previously doubted the planned event have reacted to the video, with some saying the show is no longer a joke

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Ghanaian businessman Great Osama has been spotted on a video call with Nigerian singer Davido days before the star’s scheduled show at his hotel.

Mining chairman Great Osama on a video call with Nigerian singer Davido days before the star’s scheduled show at his NYC Hotel in Manso. Photo source: Mr Prince/TikTok, Davido/Instagram.

Source: Facebook

Popularly known as Great Osama, Kwaku Abonee owns the New York City (NYC) Hotel at Manso Akwasiso in the Ashanti Region.

He is also the chairman of the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association. Davido is billed to perform at the hotel’s third-anniversary celebration, dubbed The Davido Experience.

News of the planned show first emerged earlier this month and sparked mixed reactions online. Some social media users doubted that the Nigerian star would perform at the venue.

Great Osama’s video call with Davido

The video, shared on TikTok by Mr Prince, captured Osama holding a phone as Davido appeared on the screen.

During the brief conversation, the two exchanged greetings. “See you very soon,” was heard towards the end of the call.

Mr Prince captioned the clip, “The great Osama on a video call with OBO.” OBO is a popular nickname of the Nigerian singer.

The TikTok video from Mr Prince, in which Great Osama speaks with Davido, is below.

Davido’s NYC Hotel anniversary show details

According to a promotional flyer, the event is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 9pm. It will mark the third anniversary of the hotel.

Some reports have speculated about the amount Osama paid to book the singer. However, neither Davido, his management nor the organisers have confirmed any figure. The singer is yet to publicly comment on the planned show.

Davido and Great Osama’s call excites fans

Many social media users were excited by the video, with some saying it confirmed the show was real. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Afia Antwiwaa said:

“So it’s true.”

Trillion said:

“Is not a joke anymore.”

Mark Sobo said:

“Who say man no dey.”

allansmith2984 said:

“Davido dey call am chairman. Make you people dey play.”

Hotel reportedly hosting Davido surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing the NYC Hotel reportedly hosting Davido surfaced online.

The clip showed a large entrance sign bearing the name Osama, a multi-storey building and an outdoor swimming pool. Davido-branded accreditation passes were also seen at the end of the video.

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Source: YEN.com.gh