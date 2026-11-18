Shatta Michy has responded to comments Shatta Wale made about their son, Majesty, selling fruit juice with her by the roadside in the hot sun

The mother shared screenshots of documents and messages on social media and addressed several claims the dancehall musician made during a recent Hitz FM interview

In emotional videos shared online, Michy questioned the musician’s efforts as a father and made a bold offer about the young boy’s future living arrangements

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Shatta Michy has fired back at dancehall musician Shatta Wale over his comments about their son, Majesty, selling orange juice in the sun.

Michy says the juice business was Majesty’s idea and tells Shatta Wale to come and take the boy if he wants him. Photo source: @michygh/TikTok, Shatta Wale/Facebook.

Source: UGC

On Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Shatta Wale said he felt bad seeing Majesty selling orange juice by the roadside with his mother.

He urged Michy not to make the boy look poor and suggested that bitterness was affecting their relationship.

The musician also said he had made provisions for his son, including buying him gadgets. Videos of Majesty helping his mother sell Juice Bae drinks by the roadside first went viral in early 2025.

Michy shares court letter and messages

In response, Michy, whose real name is Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, shared screenshots on social media, captioning the post “Enough is enough. Come and take him, I’m tired of all this.”

One of the screenshots showed a letter addressed to a family tribunal, in which she announced her decision to withdraw from court-connected mediation with the musician.

In the letter, Michy claimed that the musician’s disposition at a mediation meeting caused her emotional distress and discomfort.

She also shared a forwarded message stating that some fees could not be paid and that she should reach out to Shatta. As of the time of writing, Shatta Wale had not publicly responded to the documents.

The TikTok post by Michy, in which she shared the documents and messages, is below.

Michy on Majesty’s role in Juice Bae

In a video, Michy said the juice business Shatta Wale spoke about was Majesty’s idea and that the boy created its logo himself.

“Majesty is not being forced to sell over there. I am not punishing my child,” she said.

According to her, Majesty willingly joins her and often asks to go and get customers, returning with crowds after carrying his small speaker around.

She also described the boy as a genius and a spelling bee champion, adding that she was proud of him.

Michy questions Shatta Wale’s efforts as father

Responding to his claims, Michy insisted that she had never stopped communication between Shatta Wale and Majesty.

She said the boy told her he no longer called his father because the musician did not pick up or call back.

According to Michy, a court arrangement allows Shatta Wale to spend weekends from Friday to Sunday with Majesty, but she claimed he did not keep to it after the first weekend.

She added that she now covers costs such as clothing, hospital visits and groceries after a school transport arrangement and allowance stopped. Michy also praised rapper Medikal, describing him as very good at co-parenting.

Below is the TikTok video in which Michy questions Wale's efforts as a father

Shatta Wale on son Jedidiah in London

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale publicly acknowledged a son named Jedidiah for the first time in August 2026.

The musician made the disclosure in a sit-down interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHOne. He said the boy, whom he estimated to be between six and eight years old, lives in London.

According to Shatta Wale, the pregnancy was unplanned, but he and the boy’s mother stay in regular contact about their son.

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Source: YEN.com.gh