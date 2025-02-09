A video of Majesty, the son of Shatta Wale selling fruit juice by the roadside has surfaced on social media

The industrious young man was delighted to join his mother by the roadside, calling prospective customers to patronise their service

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many hailing the young boy

Shatta Wale's young son, Majesty has got people talking after a video of him supporting his mother with her trade surfaced on social media.

Shatta Michy recently launched her fruit juice business and was captured in a video selling her products by the roadside.

Many Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions to the footage. Many praised Shatta Wale's baby mama for setting up the business.

In an update, Majesty has also been seen assisting his mother by the roadside. The young man, slurring and speaking impeccable English, proudly called prospective customers to come and buy from him.

Netizens hails Shatta Michy

Netizens who saw the video of Majesty supporting his mother by the roadside were touched by his hard work. They hailed both mother and son in the comments section.

@Fatawu Stowel wrote:

"Hmmm the hard working of a single mother as for Alidu some times i pity for those saying My mentor be shatta wale person wey e no dey take care of his child including her mother self."

@Doctor wrote:

"You fuel a V8 engine car to sell juice five , five cedis."

@Annie Barone wrote:

"She’s never a single mother Wale takes full responsibility of majesty .. Michy should go to hell with her deceptive attitude."

@Kojo cute wrote:

"Michy for tell the Ghanaians the truth about majesty. I’m not sure Shatta is the biological father chale. Secof bro edey wine me taya."

@The_ Girlies shop wrote:

"Go and show them the evidence err se3 u have the prove."

@Andrewsgames wrote:

"Michy own a fashion and beauty school she Dey do plenty business so u guys should stop fooling."

@Kuamesenyo wrote:

"Ei hard ooo."

@Tricia wrote:

"Push girl,this is how KFC started,some people will think she is broke but not that she want a company for herself."

@RëÅl PøSïGëË wrote:

"I love Michy more than Maali because she was there withwale when Shatta was no body herr hmmm Life."

Wale pops champagne to celebrate his Rolls-Royce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned dancehall artise Shatta Wale could not contain his joy when his Rolls Royce Cullinan arrived in Ghana.

The artiste celebrated the latest vehicle to join his fleet with a bottle of champagne, warming many hearts.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post.

