Shatta Wale Discloses He Has a Son Named Jedidiah Living in London

Shatta Wale disclosed the existence of a son living in London during a GHOne interview with Serwaa Amihere

The Ghanaian musician identified the boy as Jedidiah and estimated his age to be between six and eight years old

Shatta Wale admitted the child was unplanned and said he stays in contact with the boy's mother

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Shatta Wale has publicly acknowledged a son living in London for the first time, disclosing during a sit-down interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHOne.

Shatta Wale opens up about his children and shares details about his second son, Jedidiah, who is in London. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The dancehall star initially listed his children as Majesty and Leandra before adding, almost in passing,

"Then I have a son in London."

When Serwaa Amihere pressed him for the child's name, he confirmed it as Jedidiah. He placed the boy's age somewhere between six and eight, though he appeared momentarily unsure of the exact figure.

Shatta Wale on his unplanned London son

Shatta Wale was candid about the circumstances surrounding Jedidiah's birth, making clear the pregnancy was not something he and the boy's mother had discussed or agreed upon beforehand. "I didn't plan this one. You see this one? That one, I didn't plan," he said.

Despite the unplanned nature of the situation, the musician indicated that relations with the child's mother remain amicable. He said she occasionally travels to Ghana and that the two maintain regular communication regarding their son.

"That's his mother. She comes to Ghana. I talk to them," Shatta Wale said.

The interview marks the first time the award-winning artist has spoken openly about Jedidiah, making it a notable moment of personal disclosure from one of Ghana's most prominent music figures.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Shatta Wale shows off 2nd wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Shatta Wale's introduction of his second wife to businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye during a recent trip to London, ahead of the now-cancelled Shattafest 2026.

The unexpected cancellation left many fans heartbroken, but the video of the dazzling introduction continues to fuel conversations online, as admirers are captivated by the striking looks of Shatta Wale's wife.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh