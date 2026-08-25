Moses Bliss posted a TikTok video on Monday, August 24, 2026, celebrating his wife Marie Wiseborn Bliss's birthday alongside family and friends

The award-winning Nigerian gospel musician's post came amid swirling online rumours that the couple had separated after two years of marriage

Fans and bloggers flooded the comments after Moses Bliss's video surfaced, with many calling out those who spread the divorce claims

Award-winning Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss has stepped into the public eye to address divorce rumours surrounding his marriage to Ghanaian-British lawyer Marie Wiseborn Bliss.

Moses Bliss silences divorce rumours with a birthday celebration video featuring his wife Marie Wiseborn Bliss. Photo source: Moses Bliss

Source: Facebook

The Too Faithful hitmaker is sharing a warm birthday celebration video that appeared to put the speculation about his marriage firmly to rest.

The award-winning Nigerian gospel musician posted the clip on TikTok on Monday, August 24, 2026, showing himself alongside Marie as they marked her 27th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

In the caption, Moses Bliss expressed gratitude to fans who had sent in birthday wishes, writing:

"We are taking this moment to specially Thank you for the birthday wishes, prayers and goodwill messages. Thank you for the outpouring of love. God bless you. ❤️"

Moses Bliss and Marie amid divorce rumours

Moses Bliss's post arrived at a significant moment for him, his wife Marie and their young family.

In recent days, a purported video of the musician's wife had been circulating online that sparked widespread speculation about the state of the couple's marriage, with bloggers and social media users suggesting the pair had gone their separate ways.

The latest birthday celebration video directly contradicted those claims, showing the two together in what appeared to be a joyful and relaxed setting.

Moses and Marie Bliss, who tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in March 2024, are not a couple known for putting their relationship on display, which may have left room for rumours to take hold.

The post, however, drew an immediate and enthusiastic response from fans relieved to see the couple united.

The TikTok video of Moses Bliss and Marie celebrating her birthday amid the divorce rumours is below:

Fan reactions to Moses Bliss's birthday video

The comments section quickly filled with relief, humour, and frustration directed at those who had fuelled the separation claims.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from netizens below:

Arizone Estates wrote:

"You actually need to arrest some bloggers for real. You needed to see how I rushed down here."

Annie_d_influencer said:

"Sir please take your time to arrest some bloggers, thank you. ❤️"

Jonor's Collections 2021 commented:

"Not because these beautiful people don't shovel their love down our throats, they are not the 'social media lovey dovey couple' doesn't mean they are not happy and enjoying their union. Leave them alone."

Prophecy about Moses Bliss and wife emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Karma President's prophecy concerning Moses Bliss and his wife, following the untimely death of actor Alexx Ekubo.

This unsettling prediction raised profound questions about the couple's future amidst significant public concern and reflection on supernatural omens in the face of loss.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh