Famous Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his fiancée Marie Wiseborn have kicked off their traditional wedding in Accra

The first video of the bride dancing along to traditional drums as she arrives at the ceremony has emerged

Netizens admired Wiseborn's beauty, class, and simplicity when they headed to the comment section of a post online

The traditional wedding of Nigerian singer Moses Bliss and his fiancée with Ghanaian roots, Marie Wiseborn, is underway in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Wiseborn has been captured in the first-ever video, where she arrives at the wedding celebration to seal her love with her popular fiancé.

Source: Instagram

Marie Wiseborn's look

The bride looked stunning in a modest blue traditional dress with pink embellishments in the footage. She kept her natural hair and applied little to no makeup.

Wiseborn danced to traditional drums as she arrived for her traditional marriage with her Nigerian prince charming. She danced alongside vibrant ladies in the clip.

Netizens in awe over the beautiful look of Marie Wiseborn

The video of Moses Bliss’ wife at their traditional wedding has left the internet gushing over her charming beauty.

Pe.nny3815 said:

Such a beautiful, classy and simple lady.

The_real_tottijhay commented:

I’m surprised no1 is talking about how their anniversary will be celebrated every 4 years.

Mercy_salon1 posted:

I’m blushing .

Nanaop_gh said:

She’s so beautiful ❤️.

Abby_kreamchick reacted:

Wow.

Nanamireku1 commented:

It’s her WEDDING not a traditional wedding ahhhhh.

Afia1604 said:

God bless your home, my dear.

Beckybeckosei commented:

So beautiful .

Nana__dimples19 wrote:

She is beautiful ❤, congratulations to Moses, Marie will make an awesome wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh