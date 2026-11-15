Rev. Moses Gyesi of New Life Assemblies of God Church in Tema Newtown urged Christians to prioritise the welfare of their pastors

The pastor warned that neglecting a man of God carries consequences for the congregation, not just the individual

His remarks, shared on Instagram on November 14, 2026, sparked a wave of reactions from social media users

A Ghanaian pastor has stirred conversation online after insisting that members of a congregation bear a divine obligation to look after their religious leaders.

Rev. Moses Kofi Gyesi, of the New Life Assemblies of God Church in Tema Newtown, made the remarks in a video that was shared by GH Hyper on Instagram on 14 November 2026. His comments quickly drew attention across social media platforms.

Rev. Moses Gyesi of New Life Assemblies of God Church cautions his congregation to support the work of God. Photo credit: @revmosesgyesi.

Source: Instagram

Rev. Gyesi's Warning to Congregations

Speaking directly to believers, Rev. Gyesi argued that supporting a pastor's welfare is not a matter of goodwill but a God-given assignment.

He said the arrangement was deliberate and spiritually significant, cautioning that those who ignore it do so at their own expense.

"If you don't take care of your pastor, you're the one who's going to suffer. It is your responsibility to care for them. That is how God has arranged it," he stated plainly.

The pastor framed his message as a reminder of a spiritual structure that many Christians overlook. He did not present it as a suggestion but as a principle he believes is embedded in how faith communities are meant to function.

His remarks echo a long-running debate within African Christian circles about the relationship between congregants and their pastors, particularly around financial support and material welfare.

The Facebook post is below:

Ghanaians react to Rev Moses' video

The post generated a range of responses, with some users expressing support for the message and others reacting with humour or frustration. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@methodmanshaddy said:

"It's a Biblical secret knowledge and that's the truth. May God grant this generation divine understanding concerning things about God's kingdom"

@mr.neizer__ wrote:

"I wish here is TikTok.. wanted to send a voice note"

@mizzy_bak3r88 commented:

"God, pls help me with my anger issues".

The Instagram post is below:

Elder Osei Bonsu celebrates academic milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about veteran broadcaster Elder Philip Osei Bonsu, known as O.B., and the Church of Pentecost’s tribute after he was named Ghana Journalist of the Year 2026.

The award recognises his contribution to Ghanaian journalism and follows years of work hosting Asempa FM’s current affairs programme, Ekosiisen.

His church community joined colleagues and listeners in celebrating the milestone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh