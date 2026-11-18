Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has shared new photos on social media with a cryptic caption that has sparked pregnancy rumours among many of her fans

Her husband, businessman Kazim Adeoti, also posted some of the photos with a message celebrating motherhood, although he did not directly confirm any pregnancy news

Celebrities including Destiny Etiko and Judy Austin congratulated the actress, while some followers suspected the photos could simply be part of a brand promotional shoot

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Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has sparked pregnancy rumours after sharing cryptic photos showing what appears to be a baby bump.

Mercy Aigbe sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic baby bump photos as her husband Kazim Adeoti celebrates motherhood. Photo source: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The actress is married to Nigerian businessman Kazim Adeoti, popularly known as Adekaz. Since their marriage became public in 2022, the couple has often drawn attention online.

Aigbe is a mother of two and one of the most recognisable faces in Nollywood. She also runs a fashion business alongside her acting career.

Mercy Aigbe’s cryptic baby bump photos

On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the actress posted photos on her Instagram page in which she appeared to show off a baby bump.

In the photos, she wore a flowing white sheer gown and posed in front of a cream curtain, holding her belly as she smiled.

She added the hashtags #Blessed and #Motherhood and credited her outfit designer, makeup artist, hairstylists and photographer.

The actress gave no further explanation about the photos and has not publicly confirmed whether she is expecting a child.

“Some journeys begin with a little heartbeat... and change the course of a lifetime 🙏,” she captioned the post.

The Instagram post by Mercy Aigbe, in which she shared the cryptic baby bump photos, is below.

Kazim Adeoti celebrates motherhood after wife’s post

Later that day, Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti, posted some of the photos on his own Instagram page. The businessman did not directly state that his wife was pregnant.

However, many fans took his message as a strong hint that the couple was expecting a child. Alongside the photos, he also wrote “Alhamdulilai!!!” in the post. “Motherhood, one of life’s most beautiful gifts,” his caption read in part.

Below is Kazim Adeoti's Instagram post, in which he celebrated motherhood with photos of his wife.

Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari react to Mercy Aigbe

Several Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities flooded Aigbe’s comment section after the photos surfaced. Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah congratulated her, while Akuapem Poloo also sent her best wishes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@jackieappiah said:

“Congratulations beautiful.”

@iamnadiabuari wrote:

“Wait... Mercy... 😳.. do you remember that palm reading in Mumbai? You thought his predictions were nonsense and we couldn’t stop laughing about it.”

Commenting, @akuapem_poloo wrote:

“A big congratulations big sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Destiny Etiko said: “Congrats queen ❤️”

Judy Austin wrote:

“Congratulations mama ❤️❤️❤️”

@faksonoke commented:

“Congratulations Mummy… finally we can post.”

@eriataestheromotayo wrote:

“Lemme pretend too 😂😂😂 [...] congratulations mama 😂😂😂 let’s know the movie title you’re birthing abegy 😂 I can’t wait 😛”

Rachael Okonkwo flaunts engagement ring

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo showed off an engagement ring on Instagram in November 2026.

The actress said she was blushing and shy as she shared the photos with her followers. Hours earlier, she had teased fans on Facebook that she had good news to share.

Reports have linked her to Lagos-based businessman Chukwudi Onuorah, though she has not publicly addressed the speculation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh