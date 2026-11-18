Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has taken on a new acting role in a film being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, sparking excitement among his fans

British-Ghanaian actress Ama K Abebrese, who is the lead producer of the project, shared photos and a video of the musician on the movie set

The new film project comes weeks after the Bhim Nation president featured on the official soundtrack of a Hollywood action comedy by the same director

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has taken on a new acting role in The Neighbor, a film being shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Stonebwoy takes on a new acting role in The Neighbor, a film shot in Cape Town, as lead producer Ama K Abebrese shares photos from the set. Photo source: Ama K Abebrese/Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Ama K Abebrese, the British-Ghanaian actress who is the lead producer of the film, announced the news on her Facebook page.

Born in Kumasi in 1980, Abebrese won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in Sinking Sands.

She has also produced films, including Double-Cross, in which she starred alongside John Dumelo. In recent months, she has been working on film projects in South Africa.

Stonebwoy on The Neighbor film set

In a Facebook post, Abebrese shared a photo of herself and Stonebwoy on set with the film’s director, Kyle Scott, who held up a clapperboard bearing the title The Neighbor.

She captioned the post “From the mic to the big screen” and tagged the film’s official page. A later video showed Stonebwoy interacting with crew members on the set in Cape Town.

The producer did not disclose details of the role he will play or when the film will be released. “Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy will be gracing your screens in ‘The Neighbor’ film,” she wrote.

The Facebook post by Ama K Abebrese, in which she shared photos of Stonebwoy on set, is below.

Ama K Abebrese unveils The Neighbor film crew

Days earlier, Abebrese announced the project on Facebook, listing its key crew members. According to her post, the film is written by David West and directed by Kyle Scott, with Jamez T. serving as an executive producer.

Roger Alexander is the director of photography, while Abebrese, Sarsha Venord and TY Walker are the producers.

She also shared a photo of a director’s chair labelled with her name and role as lead producer. “The vision is for an appointment time,” she wrote, quoting Habakkuk 2:3.

Stonebwoy’s Hollywood link with Kyle Scott

The Neighbor is not the musician’s first project with Scott. In October 2026, Stonebwoy was featured on Wrong Toes, a song on the official soundtrack of Boyz Trip, a Hollywood action comedy directed by Scott.

The song also features American singer Mashanda Faust and Atlanta-based group Hero The Band. Boyz Trip, which is set in Cape Town, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027.

Abebrese is one of the associate producers of that film and also appears in its cast.

Shatta Wale performs Stonebwoy’s Putuu in Ho

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale performed Stonebwoy’s hit song Putuu at the MoMoFest X ShattaFest concert in Ho.

The moment happened on Saturday, October 3, 2026, in the Volta Region. Many fans were excited to see the gesture between the two dancehall stars, who have had a long-running rivalry.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the performance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh