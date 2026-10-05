Shatta Wale performed Stonebwoy’s popular ‘Putuu’ song during his ShattaFest concert in the Volta Region

The dancehall musician declared his support for Stonebwoy despite their widely publicised rivalry

His performance accompanied a message urging fans and fellow musicians to embrace unity

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale added a Stonebwoy song to his ShattaFest performance in Ho, treating fans to ‘Putuu’ while declaring his support for his fellow artiste.

Shatta Wale makes Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ his own with lively ShattaFest performance. Image credit: Stonebwoy, BlakkMan Media

Source: Instagram

The moment happened during the MoMoFest X ShattaFest concert held on Saturday, October 3, 2026, in the Volta Region.

Although the two musicians have had a widely publicised rivalry, Shatta Wale used his appearance to speak positively about Stonebwoy and encourage support for his work.

His decision to perform the Bhim Nation musician’s song gave concertgoers a different moment from the familiar exchanges that have often characterised their relationship.

Shatta Wale declared support for Stonebwoy

Addressing the audience, Shatta Wale insisted that nobody could dictate his feelings towards Stonebwoy or prevent him from supporting the musician.

“You cannot stop me from loving Stonebwoy; you can’t stop me from supporting what Stonebwoy is doing,” he said.

He also told the crowd that he did not consider anyone his enemy and had no desire to fight anybody.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The comments placed his performance of ‘Putuu’ within a broader appeal for peaceful relations among Ghanaian musicians.

For fans familiar with their past disagreements, the gesture offered another public example of Shatta Wale acknowledging Stonebwoy’s music.

Fans enjoy ‘Putuu’ performance

The performance drew an enthusiastic response from patrons, who sang and danced along as Shatta Wale entertained them with the popular track.

He also encouraged young people to put aside hatred and support one another, explaining that artistes could celebrate their colleagues’ achievements.

During his address, he mentioned himself, Stonebwoy and Edem while discussing musical talent associated with the Volta Region.

Organised by MobileMoney Fintech Ltd., the concert brought together music lovers for a night of entertainment.

Shatta Wale’s performance lasted approximately four hours, with the Stonebwoy tribute forming part of a set featuring his own popular songs.

Shatta Wale spoke on Shattafest cancellation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale accused organisers of the Shattafest UK concert of the show's failure.

He said their decision to merge his concert with the Ghana Party in the Park led to the sequence of events that ended with London police cancelling the show.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh