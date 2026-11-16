Amazon MGM Studios has announced a new actor for the iconic role of James Bond, ending months of speculation over who would replace Daniel Craig

Several popular Hollywood actors, including The Witcher star and a Slow Horses actor, were reportedly in the running before the final decision was made public

Fans have flooded social media with mixed reactions, with some praising the choice and others joking that the actor is taking all the major franchises

Robert Pattinson has been named the new James Bond, beating several top contenders to land one of the most famous roles in film history.

Robert Pattinson has been named the new James Bond, with Denis Villeneuve set to direct the next 007 film for Amazon MGM Studios. Photo source: Colleen Sturtevant/Wikimedia Commons.

Source: UGC

Amazon MGM Studios made the announcement on Monday, November 16, 2026, with the official 007 account on X sharing a photo of the actor in character.

The 40-year-old British star becomes the seventh actor to play Bond after Daniel Craig, who held the role across five films.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who worked with Pattinson on Dune: Part Three, will direct the film.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the script, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman serve as producers. The film is reportedly set for release in 2028.

Robert Pattinson reacts to James Bond casting

In a statement shared by Amazon MGM Studios, Pattinson described the role as a dream come true. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,” he said.

He also thanked Villeneuve, Pascal, Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe and Amazon MGM for believing in him. Villeneuve said Pattinson “has the timeless soul of 007,” adding that the actor brings a completely new spirit to the character.

Amazon MGM Studios’ head of film, Courtenay Valenti, said:

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Robert Pattinson as our 007.” Pascal and Heyman also described him as “the perfect Bond for our times.”

Below is the X post announcing Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.

Top contenders for the James Bond role

Before the announcement, several actors were tipped to replace Craig. Jack Lowden, known for his role in the Apple TV series Slow Horses, was reportedly seen as a strong favourite.

Callum Turner was also a top pick among bookmakers, while The Witcher star Henry Cavill was reportedly in the running.

Other names linked to the role included Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton and Jacob Elordi. Rolling Stone UK reported that Lowden and Turner screen-tested for the role.

Notable films of Robert Pattinson

Pattinson first gained attention as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire before rising to global fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series.

He later played Bruce Wayne in The Batman and is currently working on its sequel, The Batman Part II. Other credits include Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time and Mickey 17.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, released in July 2026, also featured him. Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, in which he plays a shapeshifting assassin, is due later this year.

Fans react to Robert Pattinson as Bond

Many social media users have shared their thoughts on the casting announcement. Below are some of the comments:

@CBG3030 commented:

“Probably the best actor of his generation, I am sure he will deliver.”

@dav_rants said:

“Wow. First 007 movie I might watch since Pierce Brosnan.”

@samwinderart wrote:

“When I first saw this, I thought it was fake and some silly fan account... I had to double-check it was real.”

@jessicatrosen wrote:

“Fantastic choice!! Can’t wait to see Villeneuve and Pattinson team up again!”

@LememeJames commented:

“This dude really turning into a legend before our eyes. Had no idea he would have this type of trajectory after the Twilight movies.”

@A_nkIT21 joked:

“Vampire, Batman, now Bond. Leave a few franchises for the other actors, Robert.”

Amazon MGM takes control of Bond franchise

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Amazon MGM Studios took creative control of the James Bond franchise in February 2025.

The deal came as longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stepped back from active Bond production, although their company remained co-owner.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said at the time that the studio was honoured to continue the franchise’s treasured heritage.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh