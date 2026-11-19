Dancehall star Shatta Wale has shared photos with son Majesty on Facebook as his public back-and-forth with former partner Michy over their child drags on

The musician sarcastically said he never took care of Majesty since 2023, claiming the photos were taken in 2025 after a court granted him access

Shatta Wale told critics to choose the lies, insisting he would stand by the truth, and ended his post by hailing his son as Bond

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has sent a strong message to his former partner, Michy, as their public dispute over their son, Majesty, continues.

Shatta Wale shares photos with his son Majesty as he sends a strong message to his former partner, Michy. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah/Facebook, Shatta Michy/TikTok

Source: UGC

The latest development comes after Shatta Wale publicly expressed concern about Majesty selling orange juice in the sun with his mother at Aburi.

Michy responded on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, insisting that their son was not being forced into the business.

In a new Facebook post on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Shatta Wale fired back with fresh claims. He also shared a set of photos of himself with Majesty.

Shatta Wale shares photos with Majesty

In the photos, credited to Abonko, Shatta Wale and Majesty posed together in matching white outfits. The pair struck several poses, including crossing their arms over their chests.

In his caption, the musician appeared to respond to claims that he had not supported his son in recent years.

“Oh yes, I never took care of my son since 2023 but this was 2025 after the court said I could see my son anytime I want,” he wrote.

His comment suggested that the photos were taken in 2025, after a court ruling on his access to Majesty.

Check out Shatta Wale’s Facebook post below:

Shatta Wale’s message to his critics

The musician also took aim at people who were once close to him. He claimed that some of them lie to the public because they know everyone would believe they were close to him.

The musician thanked those who know that he does not lie and sent a message to people who call themselves his haters.

“Choose the lies cuz shatta will always stand by the truth!!!!” he wrote. He ended the post by hailing himself as the King and his son as “Majesty (Bond)”.

What led to Shatta Wale’s reply

The saga began after Shatta Wale appeared on Hitz FM, where he said he felt bad seeing Majesty selling juice in the sun at the Aburi Mountains.

He urged Michy to prioritise their son’s welfare, noting that he had the resources to provide him with better opportunities.

In response, Michy said the Juice Bae business was Majesty’s own idea and had generated GH¢115,000. Michy also shared documents suggesting that she was withdrawing from mediation proceedings with the musician.

Shatta Wale on son Jedidiah in London

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale disclosed that he has a son named Jedidiah living in London.

The musician made the disclosure during an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHOne. When pressed for the child’s name, he confirmed it as Jedidiah.

He placed the boy’s age between six and eight, although he appeared unsure of the exact figure.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh