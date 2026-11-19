Ghanaian duo DopeNation’s hit song Kakalika has been featured on AfroBank FM, the dedicated African music radio station in video game Grand Theft Auto VI

The station is co-hosted by Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and DJ Palms Trax, with songs from Pat Thomas, Asake and other African acts also included

A clip of popular American streamer IShowSpeed jamming to Kakalika while playing the game has also surfaced, with excited Ghanaians celebrating the song’s global reach

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Ghanaian music duo DopeNation has secured another global milestone after their hit song Kakalika was featured in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).

DopeNation celebrate as their hit song Kakalika lands on GTA VI’s AfroBank FM radio station. Photo source: DopeNation/Facebook

Source: UGC

The song plays on AfroBank FM, the game’s dedicated African music radio station. News of the feature was shared by Pulse Ghana on Instagram, describing it as a big win for Ghanaian music.

It adds to the list of international achievements for Kakalika, which was earlier named among Spotify’s 2026 Global Songs of Summer.

The development has excited many Ghanaians, especially fans of the twin brothers.

Kakalika joins GTA VI soundtrack

According to reports, the songs on AfroBank FM were confirmed through the official music page of Rockstar Games, the developers of the GTA franchise.

The radio station is co-hosted by Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy and DJ and producer Palms Trax. Rockstar Games officially announced AfroBank FM on October 8, 2026, describing it as a mix of amapiano, African classics, 3-step and other sounds from the continent.

Kakalika joins a lineup that includes Asake’s Joha and Ghanaian highlife classic Gye Wani by Pat Thomas featuring Ebo Taylor.

South African acts DJ Lag, Robot Boii and Kamo Mphela also feature with their song Shay’sana.

Check out the Pulse Ghana Instagram post below:

IShowSpeed jams to Kakalika in GTA VI

Popular American streamer IShowSpeed was also captured jamming to Kakalika while playing the game.

In a clip shared by The KSS News on Instagram, the streamer is seen vibing to the song as it plays on the in-game radio.

The video showed a car cruising through the game’s streets with the Ghanaian tune in the background. It has added to the buzz around DopeNation’s latest achievement.

Watch the Instagram video of IShowSpeed jamming to Kakalika below:

DopeNation reacts to GTA VI feature

Reacting to the milestone, DopeNation took to Facebook to celebrate the achievement. According to the duo, they were proud to represent Ghana in the game and grateful to its developers for the opportunity.

“This is definitely an honor Rockstar Games!!” they wrote.

In photos shared with the post, the twin brothers posed in front of a television displaying the GTA VI logo, with game controllers in hand.

See DopeNation’s Facebook post below:

Kakalika’s rise since October 2025

DopeNation released Kakalika in October 2025, and the song quickly gained popularity on social media. Its playful lyrics and simple swinging dance made it a favourite for viral challenges online.

The track went on to earn the duo their first-ever entry on the US Billboard Afrobeats chart. Kakalika also became a go-to celebration song for footballers in Europe, with players from PSG and Barcelona joining the trend.

Pat Thomas’ hit song featured in GTA 6

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas’ hit song Gye Wani was included in the official radio preview for GTA 6.

The song features fellow Ghanaian musician Ebo Taylor and is among the African tracks selected for the video game.

Originally recorded in 1984, the highlife classic has found a new audience more than four decades after its release. Many Ghanaians celebrated the milestone as a major win for the country’s music.

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Source: YEN.com.gh