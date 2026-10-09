Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas has gained international attention following the inclusion of his music in GTA 6's radio preview

His song "Gye Wani", featuring Ebo Taylor, is among the African tracks selected for the video game

GTA 6 is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026

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Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas has achieved another significant milestone in his music career after his popular song, "Gye Wani", featuring fellow Ghanaian musician Ebo Taylor, was included in the official radio preview for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor's classic highlife song makes it into GTA 6 soundtrack. Image credit: Rockstar, Onua TV

Source: UGC

The development follows the release of details about the highly anticipated video game's soundtrack by its developer, Rockstar Games, on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The Ghanaian highlife classic was identified among the songs featured on AfroBank FM, one of six radio stations previewed ahead of the game's official release.

The inclusion places the Ghanaian musicians alongside several internationally recognised artistes whose songs will entertain players exploring the game's fictional world.

Pat Thomas joins international musicians

AfroBank FM will be hosted by Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy and German DJ Palms Trax.

The station will feature a mixture of traditional African classics, Afrobeats, amapiano and other contemporary African sounds.

Other songs identified in its preview include Nigerian musician Asake's "Joha" and "Shay'sana" by DJ Lag and Robot Boii, featuring Kamo Mphela.

For Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, the development offers an opportunity for their music to reach millions of gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

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Their inclusion also highlights the enduring influence of Ghanaian highlife music beyond the African continent.

GTA 6 prepares for release

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The upcoming game will introduce several radio stations featuring international musicians across different genres.

Players will also be able to enjoy radio programmes and podcasts while travelling in vehicles or moving around the game's world.

The appearance of "Gye Wani" in the official preview has attracted attention online, particularly among Ghanaian music lovers celebrating the country's representation in the globally recognised gaming franchise.

Veteran singer Yvonne Ohene-Djan resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Yvonne Ohene-Djan, affectionately known as SHE, during her emotional appearance on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime.

As one of Ghana's most prolific backing vocalists, her decades-long contributions to the music industry were acknowledged, stirring a heartfelt reaction from both her and the audience.

This revelation sparked an outpouring of admiration from fans who were only now realising the extent of her influence on over 200 hit songs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh