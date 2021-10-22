A young man saw Fuji Musician Malaika at a barbing saloon and started spraying him dollars to show him love

People who reacted to his video wondered if he was going around with wads of cash, hoping to run into his favourite celebrity

In a viral clip shared on Instagram, the young man kept bringing out bundles of cash from his pocket

A young man 'ran' into his favourite fuji musician, Malaika, in a barbing saloon. To show him love, he started spraying him money.

He brought out a bundle of American dollars and rained it on the fuji musician. The surprised musician stayed on his seat impressed.

Too much money

Despite the fact that the musician was struggling to pack the money, the man kept throwing more money at him.

Tunde Ednut who shared the video on Instagram wondered who will pack the money as he commented on the display of love.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,400 comments with more than 59,000 likes.

Did he run into him?

Below are some of the reactions:

laughpillscomedy said:

"Walahi this fuji wae I Dae sing well well for school then. Chaiii I be bad fuji singer that year."

blingzzbodyorganics said:

"But wait o, he was moving around with the bills."

erelu.aderonke said:

"Pre-arranged meeting. I'm not falling for this stunt abeg. Looks like a promotional stunt for his new music. Abi person go get carry that huge amount of money upandan?"

yungexlamar said:

"He ran into him bawo... So he dey carry bundle of money up and down ???? Abegi."

k0sis0chukwu said:

"So im just carry all that cash dey waka around abi."

___ayomie said:

"Where una dey see this money."

Men displayed wealth

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video shared by @Instablog9ja showed some people in a convoy flinging out money from their vehicles as people struggled to get them.

The Instagram handle claimed that the event took place in Effurun, Delta state. People ran helter-skelter as they got busy picking.

The first car in the convoy has people hanging at its side. Another black vehicle has a man standing through the roof as he threw out money. Other cars that have men hanging at their side followed.

