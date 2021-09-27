A video has got people talking on social media as some students of Niger Delta University scrambled to pick naira notes that were being sprayed by their colleagues

It was reported that some students decided to spray cash after examinations, and in the video, many boys and girls struggled to get some cash for themselves

The video has generated massive reactions on social media as many people couldn't stop laughing in the comment section

A video making the rounds on social media has got people talking as students of Niger Delta University could be seen scrambling to pick naira notes being sprayed by their colleagues after exams.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, some students could be seen by the window side spraying the cash and both boys and girls scrambled to get their share.

Some students of Niger Delta University scrambled to pick naira notes that were being sprayed by their colleagues. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Captioning the video, @instablog9ja wrote:

"Niger Delta University students scramble to pick the N20 notes sprayed by their colleagues after exams."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The culture of spraying money is becoming more prevalent in the country and some Nigerian churches also practice it. A video showing a man carpeting a church altar with money as he sprayed his pastor stirred massive reactions some time back.

In the short clip that has gone really viral, a man faced the pulpit as he threw money in the air as if it was a party.

In another video that went viral, some church members stoned their pastor with cash and made money rain on the altar.

The unidentified pastor who was said to be celebrating his birthday could be seen smiling as some church members sprayed naira notes on him.

Social media reacts to the students' video

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the students' video.

@jummie010 said:

"Slay papas and slay queens."

@e_money_jnr01 commented:

"Me self go pick, if you be Student and sapa hold you 20 naira go be like 1 million for your eye."

@theoluwatimi wrote:

"See person serious babe."

@deejaygfunk said:

"Might not be much to you, it is a lot to them."

@dollidadiva commented:

"Shey na eye dey pain me abi Wetin be this, that is not 20naira na."

Choir sings Dorime in church as money rains on pastor

In similar news, a pastor in Sapele, Delta state, caused quite a stir on social media after two church members could be seen in a video spraying him money.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @instablog9ja wrote:

"Pastor narrowly escapes being swept away as members make it flood in Sapele, Delta state."

Source: Yen