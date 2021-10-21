A 19-year-old teenager and dropout, Emmanuel Tuloe, returned the sum of £37,000 (GHc310K) he saw on the road

The okada rider was handsomely rewarded by the Liberian president after returning the sum to the owner

Despite the rewards he got, many were of the opinion that he should have enriched himself with the lost money

A young man, Emmanuel Tuloe, who went viral days ago for returning the £37,000 (GHc310K) he saw on the highway has been in the media since for his lovely act.

According to an earlier report, after he had picked the bag containing the money, he returned it to the owner following an announcement on the radio.

The young man met the Liberian president who offered him a scholarship. Photo source: Liberia Observer, GNN Liberia

They condemned him

Many people have since attacked his rare show of honesty, with some saying that he may never be rich in his life again.

This condemnation came even as the owner of the money rewarded him with the sum of $1500 (N616,350). To crown it all, the young man met the president of his country, George Weah.

During the meeting, the Liberian president offered him a scholarship to any university of his choice to the master's level. He was also promised one of the highest honours in Liberia.

I won't return it

After YEN.com.gh shared the story on Facebook, the reactions were massive. Below are some of them:

Chy Damy Odingbonu Okwara said:

"God bless him, atleast he will eat the one they gave him with clear conscience."

Adex Jummie said:

"They have follow the okada man from his village.God truly bless him and he trow away the blessing."

Ifeanyi Eke Daniel said:

"I don't like to read this kind nonsense!!!!!.... Why can't people see when God is trying to elevate them out of POVERTY?"

Rogers Ongolo said:

"Your family witches and wizards have tied you with poverty chains. Keep it up!"

Pablo Ezzy said:

"If I return 20m back to government just like that make e no better for me."

Another honest man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Mallam Tulu, was praised online for his honesty in returning the sum of GHC7300 passengers forgot in his tricycle.

Taking to Facebook, a man called Bello Lukman, said that the money was left in his tricycle on Saturday, October 16, in Jos.

The man had picked the passengers who were going to buy some cows. When they alighted, they forgot to pick their money bag.

