Sister Derby has taken many by surprise after she shared a video of her spending time with a man

From the video, it could be deduced that the man was the singer's latest lover

They were seen locking lips while basking in the sunlight at the shores of a beach

Ghanaian singer Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu known by the stage name Sister Derby, has sent love sparks flying in the air after she was spotted with her alleged new lover.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Sister Derby and the man believed to be her lover were spending some quality time together.

The duo was at a beach as they enjoyed the sunlight and had fun in the warm seawater while dancing.

Sister Derby, who was standing in front of the young man, suddenly turned and planted a kiss on the lips of her alleged lover.

The Kakalika Love hitmaker was seen beaming with smiles and appeared quite excited to have found love once again.

Fans react to the new video of Sister Derby and her lover

Many fans and followers of the Ghanaian songstress took to the comment section to react to the video.

nathaleimillen came in with the comment:

"doesnt he look like medikal? she still hasn't gotten over that dude"

hajiahasanahasana noted:

"Aaahh there is a catch"

There were other comments that showed that Sister Derby's fans were genuinely happy for her for finding love again.

Sister Derby's last known relationship was with fellow musician, Medikal but the duo broke up and saw the Omo Ada hitmaker dating and marrying actress Fella Makafui.

