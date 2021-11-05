Menaye Donkor has mesmerized many of her fans on social media with her latest photos

The former beauty queen dazzled in a black outfit and posed for a number of photos

Menaye is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Sulley Muntari

Menaye Donkor Muntari, the ever-beautiful wife of former Ghanaian international, Sulley Muntari, has turned heads on social media with her new photos.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the former beauty queen was seen dazzling in some photos.

Menaye Donkor was wearing a simple black dress but looked so beautifil in it as she posed in a number of photos with the same outfit.

Photos of Menaye Donkor. Source: Instagram/@menayedonkor

Source: Instagram

One of the photos saw the pretty wife of the former AC Milan talisman beaming with a beautiful smile as she touched her hair.

The beauty pageant ambassador, in another photo, was looking straight into the camera withpout smiling yet remaied intriguingly pretty.

Menaye Donkor, who is promoting the next edition of the Miss Universe Ghana pageant, decided to leave the post caption-free.

Celebs, fans and followers of the pretty beauty queen react to the photos

Many ardent followers of Sulley Muntari's wife as wel as some celebs took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared online.

Musician sisterdeborah wrote:

"Beautiful"

Pretty actress yvonneokoro also commented:

"hottie"

naa_morkhor had this to say:

"So beautiful wow!!"

radiant_skinglo was blown away:

"If beauty was a person"

serwa stated the obvious:

"You look stunning"

There were many comments that showed that Menaye was indeed a sight for sore eyes.

Source: Yen.com.gh