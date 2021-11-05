Serwaa Amihere has been spotted in a new video singing praises to God

However, some fans of the TV star noticed that she was wearing a ring on her ring finger

Many quizzed if it was just for fashion or if the GHOne star was no more a spinster

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A new video showing TV star Joyce Serwaa Amihere flaunting her beauty and also showing off her singing voice has sparked a new rumour about a secret wedding.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Twitter page of Serwaa Amihere, the GHOne TV host was seen sitting in what looked like a bedroom as she sang praises to God.

She was seen wearing a beautiful dress and complimented it with her usual all glammed-up face and added a pinch of her infectious smile to it.

Photos of Serwaa Amihere. Source: Instagram/@Serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Serwaa Amihere captioned the video:

"I love you, Lord"

Some fans of Serwaa Amihere notice her ring

While many people watched the video and complimented the on-screen goddess on her silky voice which they were hearing for the first time, others set their sights on another aspect of the video.

Serwaa Amihere appeared to be flaunting a ring on her ring finger and it left many of her fans wondering if she got married secretly or was only wearing it for fashion.

Joe kai Havert jnr who noticed the ring quizzed:

"Serwa so the wedding u do am secret without inviting me ? I just saw the ring oh u paaaaa"

@Trapboii_ also dropped a reply under the tweet which read:

"Serwaa the ring on your left ring finger is it for fashion or you’re engaged"

@AbadiHamza6 asked:

"Have you married"

Serwaa Amihere is one of the most-sought after spinsters in the country currently. She never disappoints when she posts a photo and it is not known if she is in a relationship or not.

Rich man offers to pay $100,000 for TV star Berla Mundi's hand in marriage

Speaking about marriages, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man is offering to pay an amount of $100,000 to anyone who is able to convince Berla Mundi to marry him.

He is willing to part with that huge amount if the person is successful in getting the TV3 presenter to accept his proposal.

This is contained in a leaked WhatsApp message sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Ameyaw Debrah.

Source: Yen.com.gh