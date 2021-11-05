Fameye's pretty girlfriend Ohemaa dazzles in beautiful photos

Ohemaa has dazzled many social media users with a new set of photos

The pretty girlfriend of Fameye has always been known for posting photos without makeup

Ohemaa is also noted for posting pretty photos of herself online mostly without makeup

Bridget Agyeman Boateng, the pretty girlfriend of award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, famed as Fameye, has mesmerized fans with her new photos.

The pretty young lady who is noted for always showing off her natural beauty online took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself to the admiration of her followers.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Bridget Agyeman Boateng, famed as Ohemaa, she was seen standing in front of a what looked like a stream.

Ohemaa. Source: Instagram/@ohemaaa

Source: Instagram

She was wearing a beautiful multicoloured dress and sporting her usual 'no makeup face' as she managed a smile for the camera.

Ohemaa was seen holding one part of her waist as she readied herself for the camera man to take the shot.

Fameye, fans of Ohemaa react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the pretty young lady took to the comment section to react to the photos.

Fameye was also spotted in the comment section as he dropped some two love-eyed emojis.

mzyidaama came in with the comment:

"Fine girl"

benada_music commented:

"Ohemaa papabi"

iambabyadjoa wrote:

"Mama too foine"

wendy_naya_panford came in with the comment

"am coming for the dress"

There were many comments that prove Fameye's girlfriend is indeed loved by her friends and followers.

Source: Yen