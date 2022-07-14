A homeless actor, Kenneth Aguba, who just got a lovely new shelter, Keneth Aguba got people talking with his latest declaration

The veteran thespian declared that he is ready to marry a virgin and not just anyone but the one from Isreal

The statement sparked funny reactions on social media, with many suggesting that he should continue dreaming

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, who went viral after reports indicated that he was homeless, got people talking on social media.

The actor was given a new decent shelter by the OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere, who also promised to sponsor his wedding and pay the bride's price.

Kenneth Aguba speaks on marriage. Credit: @kennethaguba

Source: UGC

Riding on that popularity, Kenneth has given conditions for ladies who are jostling to get married to him.

The veteran thespian stated his criteria in a woman that he is willing to marry a virgin from Israel.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His statement sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kenneth Aguba's statement

Social media users have reacted differently to the statement Kenneth Aguba made about his preference for women.

YEN.com.gh picked some of the comments; read below:

Obia_nuju_:

"This thing don turn comedy."

_Aniscooser:

"This man must be a very good actor. You can’t tell know if he’s serious about what he’s saying or not...I hope he finds that virgin babe."

Symplychi_oma:

"Lmao .... nothing wey musa no go see for gate."

Yung_boss1:

"Indirect way of saying that he is not interested to marry."

Vanessastreats_:

"Is this even a joke? This should be the least of your problems popsman."

Ainadammy1___:

"People wan help you, you dey talk your own condition."

Igbo lady promises to be a good wife to actor Aguba, shares photos of herself doing house chores

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Ella Ada, has taken to her Facebook account to announce her decision to tie the knot with veteran Nollywood actor, Aguba.

Her unexpected announcement is coming shortly after another lady showed interest in marrying Aguba and taking care of him for life.

Ella Ada shared photos of herself sweeping, cooking and taking care of her compound and this stirred massive reactions online.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng