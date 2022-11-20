The comic actor Baba Spirit reportedly passed on Thursday, September 8, 2022, but the cause of his unexpected demise was not revealed at the time

Per reports, he was interred in his hometown following a pre-burial service in Accra, where entertainment personalities were present

The footage capturing the heartbreaking moment of actor Big Akwes and others carrying the casket of Baba Spirit triggered emotions online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian comic actor Baba Spirit, born Francis Yaw Ofori, has been laid to rest following an emotional pre-internment service on Saturday, November 19.

Photos capturing sad scenes from the burial of Baba Spirit. Credit: nkonkonsa.

Source: Instagram

Stars at the burial of Baba Spirit

The final funeral rites were held at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra, where his family, loved ones, and colleagues gathered to bid their final goodbyes.

Entertainment personalities, including Dr Likee, Kofi Kinataa, Big Akwes, Kwaapiah, and others were present at the funeral.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Baba Spirit, who doubles as a media personality reportedly passed on Thursday, September 8, 2022, but the cause of his unexpected demise was not made known at the time.

Per reports, the late Baba Spirit was laid to rest in his hometown after the funeral service in Accra.

Video of Big Akwes and others carrying the body of Baba Spirit

In a video from the funeral, Big Akwes and some other persons are seen carrying the remains of Baba Spirit into a vehicle for the final burial.

The footage capturing the heartbreaking moment triggered the emotions of netizens on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps react emotionally to video

Masi_hairstudio said:

Life we will all go one day may Allah help us to be much closer to him much more than anything else. Rest well bro may Allah lead you.

Micheysfashion posted:

Eeeei, who else also noticed the casket shaking? It looks scary. Rest well, baba

Mpba4realofficial said:

Awwww, REST IN PEACE.

Atonsuvanvicker posted:

Rest in peace.

Stars at Baba Spirit's Funeral

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the mortal remains of Ghanaian comedian Baba Spirit, known in private life as Francis Yaw Ofori, have been laid to rest. Baba Spirit was buried on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

His final funeral rites were also held on the same day at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra. A comic actor and media personality, Baba Spirit was reported dead on Thursday, September 8.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh