Celebrated Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has opened up about the struggles if living abroad as she shared a video of her detailing her experiences.

Mercy Asiedu speaks about the struggles of living abroad

In the video, Mercy Asiedu was seen clearing the snow from her car tyres which formed part of her routine before going about her day.

While removing the snow with a shovel, she chanting her song saying that she would return back to her home country, which is Ghana.

The talented actress said that early in the morning when one wants to go out to get food to eat and make money, they would have to first clear the snow from their car and around the tyres.

Mercy Asiedu noted that it was not an easy job, insisting that she would surely return to Ghana since it is not easy living abroad.

Video of Mercy Asiedu clearing the snow from her car tyres while sharing the struggles of living abroad.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Mercy Asiedu clearing snow from her car tyres

The video of Mercy Asiedu complaining about the struggles of living abroad agitated many Ghanaians living in Ghana. Below are some of the opinions from people:

africanprint_cloths said:

How hard is it to just clear snow ❄️ ? But at least the system is working u want to come beck to Ghana because of 10 min clearing of snow before u move your car ??? Boi

perrylups_ said:

3koraa Oheneyere let them come oo let Ghanafoc come experience some. Abrokyire de3 you won't get o regardless. Snow/cold and making money is better than Ghana situation atm oo anaa Ghanafoc adey lie??

morrisonagain said:

Dey wear moncler jacket dey complain

_ya00.al said:

Hardship b3n, like she will leave that and come back to Ghana

yhoungbhoiplaztar4 said:

Eii so after going back to check what jacket she got on...i only saw it as those one's my Abochi dey take pass Abelenkpe some‍♂️‍♂️Erhh dey play....Talk say u wan come vote....

_.p.smith said:

Hardship and she’s wearing Moncler

xtrem_code said:

Wodierr bra

