Maame Serwaa the wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win made a dance video for him as he turned 35 on April 15, 2024

She used a handsome picture of him, zoomed it into a giant sticker which she danced for in the video

Many people admired how much she loved her husband

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, celebrated him on April 15, 2024, with a lovely dance video as he turned a year old.

Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa in photos. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and @ohemaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

Lil Win's wife celebrated him with a dance video on his birthday

To celebrate her husband's 35th birthday, Maame Serwaa, who is based in the US with their children, decided to make a dance video for her dear husband, who is based in Ghana.

Due to the long-distance nature of their marriage, Maame Serwaa had no option but to use a giant handsome photo of Lil Win as a sticker in a video and dance for him.

Flaunting her fine legs in a thigh-high cut orange gown, she danced to Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene's 2019 hit song Ohemaa, which is a song about love.

Maame Serwaa, who is also affectionately called the first lady of Wezzy Empire, turned her backside and continued dancing; however, she covered it with the official flier of Lil Win's upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Below is a video of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, dancing to a giant sticker of him to mark his birthday.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section talked about how Maame Serwaa is deeply in love with Lil Win such that she did not mind dancing for a giant sticker of him.

Others also bestowed blessings on the Kumawood actor and wished him a happy birthday.

Below are the reactions:

AJ☘️Saah✨ said:

Awwwwn mo ma aware3 y3 akono dodo nanso me soro

Vybhrant said:

Happy birthday to the Greater upon the Greatest ( Kwadwo Nkansah ) Wizzy Empire

Nharnarh Arhdwoarh Lyrical said:

Love is killing my First Lady ❤️May this smile never fade

Korshie said:

Celebrity Wifes to learn from are No.1 Dr. Louisa Bhim,2.Mrs Lil wayne ❤️❤️❤️MAY GOD BLESS YOUR MARRIAGE WITH PEACE AND WISDOM

lawrenciaagyeman37 said:

Happy glorious birthday to you daddy , may the Good Lord continue to bless you

@yaababe said:

Eii I thought you two were standing there together o

Akosua__Agyapong❤️ said:

I just love this video ❤️❤️awwww

Lil Win gave back to society lowkey on his 35th b'day, lists them

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win celebrated his birthday on April 15, 2024, and to mark his special day, he decided to give back to society, especially his hometown, Kwaman, in the Ashanti Region.

In an Instagram post, he noted that he would not be throwing a lavish party, and he listed the amazing things he did for individuals and the Kwaman Hospital.

Many people in the comments applauded him, while others wished him a happy birthday

