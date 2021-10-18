A white garment church pastor has got many people talking online as he used Naira Marley's song to preach

In a clip shared on Instagram, the clergyman commended the musician's brilliance in singing a song that makes much sense

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that smoking does not negatively affect a person's IQ as popularly believed

An unnamed Nigerian pastor has caused much stir on social media as he infused Naira Marley's song into his sermon.

While on the pulpit and preaching, the man used words from Aye song to flesh out his sermon. He sang:

"Aye yi o le o (aye yi o le). Aye lo m'aye. (The world is not hard, people make it hard.)"

The pastor used words from Naira Marley's song.

He smokes but has sense

In a video shared by Tunde Ednut, his choir members also backed him up in the brief rendition. The pastor said Naira Marley makes a lot of his sense even though he smokes.

After singing the song, he also used other words of the musician: "Eyin lema sin iya yin" (you will be the one to bury your mother."

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 views with more than 2,000 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

monalisa.stephen said:

"Herbs Enhances the Mind. don’t just abuse the Herbs."

superstarace said:

"I don dey tell them since say person wey mad go mad. Igbo no dey mad person."

officiall_dc4 said:

"Naira Marley get better point for that song oo."

itsekiri_finest_ said:

"As far he's wearing that garment anything he says is correct."

chidera_amaeze said:

"It's the backup Singer for me."

synergy20t said:

"Me I go like Dey go this church oo."

