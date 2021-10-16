A Ghanaian man was recently reported to have stolen sachets of cerelac from a shop in Accra

Many who saw the post seemed empathetic towards him as they believed it could be for his baby

Some netizens also said what he did was wrong, and he needs to face the consequences

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh shared that a Ghanaian man allegedly stole sachets of cerelac from a shop in the Greater Accra Region.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man was seen in police custody with several witnesses.

Many who saw the post on the verified Facebook page of YEN.com.gh had a lot to say about it.

Arrested Ghanaian man Photo credit: Adom online/YouTube

Source: UGC

The post at the time of this publication has close to 800 reactions with more than 200 comments.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

A few of the comments have been listed below by YEN.com.gh below;

Ernestina Okoampa commented:

Awaaow is not even up to 20 cedis maybe he is hungry or his baby needs it live him alone

From Phranca Bae:

My worry is; was he going to eat it himself or was going to give it to his baby mama?

Kofi Ansah Ernest wrote:

I don't blame him. I blame the government. Bcos the economy is hard but boy u dey disgrace urself. Common baby food aaah.

Rosita Nana Afriyie replied:

Hmmmm. I'm very sure he needed that for his baby and the mother...oh God help us all, I can imagine the kind of pressure the guy is in...

From Kwasi Acheampong:

My problem is why the police are behaving like they have arrested a hardened criminal. Why should they disgrace him and circulate this on social media meanwhile they do worse

Kanyiti Bamba Luqman:

His baby might be hungry. They should give it to him and advice him not to steal again

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man is allegedly reported to have stolen sachets of cerelac from a shop in the Greater Accra Region.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man is seen in the custody of the Ghana police with several witnesses.

A man who sounded like the robbery victim was heard revealing that he had been dealing with theft issues for a while but had finally caught one.

"They steal from me every day, so I have been monitoring them. I was just hoping for the right moment to catch them" the victim said.

Source: Yen.com.gh