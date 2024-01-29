Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene gave fans a show on his Instagram page as he played an unreleased song on his digital keyboard

In the caption of the post, Rockstar, as he is affectionately called, noted that the video captured what a typical day in his studio looked like

Reggie Rockstone, Edem and many others hailed him for being incredibly talented

Celebrated Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene shared a video of how his day went at the office, which is the studio where he records his songs.

Kuami Eugene playing his digital keyboard. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene displays immense talent in video

Kuami Eugene was seated behind his digital keyboard as they played his yet-to-be-released song smoothly on the keys.

He sang the song with passion and emotion while beaming with smiles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the post's caption, the Take Away crooner noted that the video captured a typical day in the studio. He wrote:

A Regular RockStar Made It Day

Video of Kuami Eugene playing an unreleased song on his digital keyboard.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Kuami Eugene playing a new song on his digital keyboard

Ghanaian rappers Edem and Reggie Rockstone hailed Kuami Eugene as being super talented. Other Ghanaian celebrities and his fans were taken aback by the sweet tune he created in his office, which is his studio.

Below are reactions from his fans:

iamedemgh said:

Talented

reggierockstone711 said:

WHY THEY PLAY WITH HIS NAME? THE BOY IS OOZING DE TALENT

weirdoo_ghana said:

Talent endowed + dexterity + God =Consistency❤️

roselynfelli said:

Talent overflow ❤️❤️

don_kidi22 said:

Superstar give it to them, we didn't come here to play

khenstone said:

U for start dey organise music seminars at the Uni music departments as a Resource person … cos challleyyyy

brodaharrison said:

Beat master ❤️❤️❤️ Rockstar for a reason

drpoundsofficial said:

Over talented

Cute video of Kuami Eugene and Sista Afia having fun in the studio pops up

YEN.com.gh reported that a lovely video of Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene and Sista Afia in the studio has melted the hearts of many.

Kuami Eugene asked her when they would be recording part two of their 2021 banger Asuoden, and she replied in a British accent, saying that the fans were not ready.

Many people hinted that the two musicians were recording a new song, and they could not wait for it to be released.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh