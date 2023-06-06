Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand has recounted her struggle with having a permanent residence as a teenager

The entertainer disclosed that she had to perch with people when she relocated from Nigeria to Ghana at the age of 15

After years of struggle, she's become a famous dancer known for featuring in the music videos of stars such as Stonebwoy and MzVee

Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand, real name Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, has opened up about how she became a "percher" after she relocated from Nigeria to Ghana.

The native of the Volta Region was born in Ghana but lived most of her childhood in Nigeria.

Endurance Grand's early struggles

She told the host of The Delay Show, Delay, that her Ghanaian father and Nigerian mother moved from Ghana to Nigeria when she was about five.

''I received my early education in Nigeria. My mother had a daycare job. My dad was in the picture, but around 2015, he passed. I had to step down for my younger siblings," Endurance Grand said in her interview with Delay.

When Endurance Grand clocked 15 years old, she relocated from Nigeria to Ghana to live independently in Ho in the Volta Region, "perching" with people to be safe.

''I attended Sunrise Christian High School in Ho when I came to Ghana.''

Endurance Grand recounted working as a pump attendant in Ho for two years after her high school education.

"I was around 20 years," she said, adding she "had not found dancing at that time but was still doing it for fun."

Her journey to fame began when she auditioned for a spot with DWP Academy in Accra. ''I got to know about it through a friend.''

Endurance Grand recalled struggling with homelessness and financial constraints before squatting with a friend when she arrived in Accra to audition and subsequent relocation.

"I looked for a place to squat at Tema Community 5. I was with my friend, Adele. She's a fashion designer. I knew her back in Ho. She and her family took me in and took care of me."

Endurance Grand, who now lives in her own apartment, has starred in music videos for renowned entertainers such as Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy, MzVee, Gyakie and many brands.

