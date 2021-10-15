Two hardworking Ghanaians have got many wishing them well online as they make ends meet at the Dzorwulo traffic light

A well-dressed man called John was seen with his calabash of asaana going about his day

His partner, Adwoa, who was carrying her loaves of bread, was also seen beaming with joy

A picture of a man identified as John and a lady called Adwoa hustling together on the streets of Accra has caused quite the stir netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Nana Tea had the man looking very well dressed in his neatly iron official attire selling asaana.

He had the asaana on his head with a bag of water and a stool hanging on him.

His partner, known as Adwoa however was casually dressed carrying her loaves of bread.

The asaana looked very well packaged and neat.

The pictures were shared with the caption;

Meet J.E special and his partner who are into selling of executive Asana n bread.❤️❤️met them at Dzorwulo traffic light. Bless their hustle ❤️❤️

The post at the time of this publication has over 3000 reactions with more than 150 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Narh Yomle Deborah commented:

God really bless them, at least they re not dying in self pity

Phranklyna Serchie:

Asana has become my new favorite drink!! God bless their hustle

From Nhyira Adwoah Serwah:

May God Bless Their Hustle To Yield Many Fruits To Feed Many

Christabel Addision wrote:

Awww nice packaging God bless their hustle

Daniel Tetteh replied:

That’s partnership. I love it. Growing and building together

Source: Yen.com.gh