Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, marked his birthday on July 5, and his beautiful wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa, celebrated him in a lovely video

In the video, Mrs Mettle pulled a surprise on her husband as they went for breakfast together, and the two also shared some romantic moments together

Many well-wishers and admirers of the couple thronged the comment section of the post to celebrate the award-winning gospel artiste

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, is a year older on July 5, and his beautiful wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa, celebrated him in a romantic style.

Mrs Mettle released a video collage of herself and her husband on vacation, sharing some lovely moments together as husband and wife.

Joe Mettle and wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa. Photo Source: @serlcy_d

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on Mrs Mettle's Instagram page, serlcy_d, it looked like the couple went on a getaway to a beautiful resort somewhere in Ghana. She surprised her husband with a trail of food which was brought in by the waiters and waitresses of the hotel. They sang and danced as they brought in the food. Joe Mettle sang with them, and he danced as well, as his wife took a video of the adorable moment.

The power couple also shared some memorable moments together as Mrs Mettle was all over her husband, hugging and planting kisses all over him. Joe Mettle seemed to be enjoying the lovey-dovey moments as he held unto his wife in those clips.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mrs Mettle captioned the post,

Happy Birthday, babe! It’s a whole celebration with you

She showered blessings from God unto her husband and thanked him for being a wonderful husband to her and an amazing father to their daughter, Ariana.

God bless you for everything to many more years of blessings, celebrations, love and Enjoyment! You deserve so much more! Love you, love you! Ariana and I are blessed to have you!

She then urged her followers to help her in celebrating Joe Mettle as he adds one more year to his age on this special day.

@joemettle Daddy Joe to the world. Family please help me celebrate this Amazing Man he’s too much

Many Wish Joe Mettle On His Birthday

faustina_assabil said:

Love is sweet sha! Happy birthday uncle Joeeeee❤️

harryluv_ said:

This is so so so beautiful birthday blessings sir

delsyneequaye commented:

Happy birthday Daddy Joe!

niiella_official said:

Happy Birthday Selasie- oh sorry I mean @joemettle ! The way Mrs shadda no… be like it’s her birthday instead, nti na mayɛ confuse no.

sarahamafu said:

@lady_selasiemettle assistant birthday girl . You are chilling pass the birthday man . Happy birthday daddy Joe!!! More wins, long life!

kyeimensah_ commented:

I see the half shoe Uncle Joe! Wo y3 guy!! Happy birthday!

angelawilliams7584 said:

Happy happy birthday minster Joe I pray for more grace pls try and enjoy your day I believe your wife will do just that .

sokoohemaaofficial said:

Enjoy la, come and see how I’m smiling. Happy birthday Ariana Papa @joemettle We celebrate you style biaa bi

akuafreda_001 commented:

Happy blessed birthday Minister @joemettle . God bless you and grace you with many more years to come

Joe Mettle Opens Up About The Financial Struggles Of Being A Gospel Musician

Award-winning Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has spoken about the challenges involved with being a gospel artiste in the country.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he lamented how gospel musicians in Ghana are neglected when it comes to sponsorship, endorsement deals and other investments.

The 'My Everything' crooner said he has recently been left in a restless situation after all his efforts to bring investors on board proved futile.

However, he said that per his observation, many investors are more eager to sponsor secular musicians than gospel musicians. He noted that he has a huge following on social media and that should not limit his chances of receiving ambassadorial deals.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh