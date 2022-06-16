Award-winning Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has voiced his concerns about investors who refuse to invest in Gospel musicians in the country

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, he shared a personal experience he had encountered with one investor which left him baffled

He said investors withdrawing their investment and companies not offering ambassadorial deals to gospel artistes are adding up to the financial burdens

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has spoken about the challenges involved with being a gospel artiste in the country.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he lamented about how gospel musicians in Ghana are neglected when it comes to sponsorship, endorsement deals and other investments.

Joe Mettle. Photo Credit: Joe Mettle

Source: Instagram

The 'My Everything' crooner said he has recently been left in a restless situation after all his efforts to bring investors on board proved futile.

Joe Mettle recounted how investors who had assured him of their help during his last concert backed out at the last minute, for various reasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He believes the reason for the unfortunate setback is managerial focus on the part of the investors, which may not have aligned well with his brand.

“In terms of what companies want, maybe brand association or value, we have the numbers for it but they aren’t coming. Companies belong to people and they make the decision based on what they want, but I think it’s unfair.”

However, he said that per his observation, many investors are more eager to sponsor secular musicians than gospel musicians. He noted that he has a huge following on social media and that should not limit his chances of receiving ambassadorial deals.

Joe Mettle: Video of Musician’s Daughter Baby Ariana Drops Online for the First time

A video containing the beautiful daughter of popular gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has dropped online and fans are happy.

The video as sighted by YEN.com.gh was shared by Joe Mettle himself on his Instagram, and it contained scenes from Baby Ariana’s Christening at the church.

Baby Ariana is seen in the arms of her grandmother, and then later in the arms of the priest who anointed her by pouring oil on her forehead. At the church, mother and father, as well as other family members of the little girl are all seen in a joyous mood happily singing and dancing.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh