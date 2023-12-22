Multiple award-winning rapper Black Sherif got the internet buzzing with the outfit he wore for his entry performance at his headline Zaama Disco Concert

He wore a cropped hoodie with spikes around the hood and a pair of oversized trousers and boots

Many admired his stagecraft and applauded him in the comments

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif got many people on social media talking about the outfit he wore for his grand entry at his headline concert, Zaama Disco.

Black Sherif Zaama Disco entry performance. Image Credit: @ghkwaku and @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's outfit at Zaama Disco Concert

Black Sherif wore a cropped sleeveless hoodie with spikes around the hood. He wore a mesh long-sleeved top underneath the hoodie.

For the bottoms, the Oh Paradise hitmaker wore a pair of oversized trousers and boots.

Videos of his grand entry show him performing his all-time hit song Prey Da Youngsta while the choir sang the chorus harmoniously.

Video of Black Sherif's grand entry at his Zaama Disco concert.

Ghanaians react to the video of Black Sherif's entry

Many fans noted that they always looked forward to the outfits Black Sherif would wear at the concert, while others admired his stagecraft and the electrifying performances he gave his fans.

lin_andrews21 said:

This guy is a prophet… pay close attention to the lyrics

nimaboyshiesty said:

This dude gives me goosebumps ❤️

kenzykay9_ said:

Blacko will be in the books of Ghana music for many years to come ❤️

issah_cubana said:

Blacko to the world ❤️❤️

nxtwhik_pains said:

This guy always got new ways of performing on stage which differs from other artists @blacksherif_

ephyia_p said:

I’m always looking forward to seeing what he’s gonna wear, and he never disappoints

Another video of Black Sherif's intro performance at his headline Zaama Disco concert.

Black Sherif delivers electrifying performance at Zaama Disco Concert

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif held his annual Zaama Disco Concert on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Oh No crooner thrilled fans with back-to-back performances of his most popular songs.

YEN.com.gh compiled thrilling videos from the concert as Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, La Meme Gang and many other A-list musicians took to the stage to support him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh