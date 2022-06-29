A woman marked what appears to be the 10th wedding anniversary of her marriage without her late husband in touching visuals

The pair tied the knot in a simple but lovely white wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 23, 2012, and the man died on January 24, 2020

The clip spotlighting the couple's tears-arousing love life has stirred tons of emotional reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A woman marked the 10th anniversary of her marriage without her late husband in touching visuals on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The video slide shared by Cila Adjoa Duffuor, seen by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, spotlights images of the couple's love life before the man passed.

According to the clip, the lady and her late husband, Edward Fosu Adjei, tied the knot on Saturday, June 23, 2012.

Photos of woman's 10th wedding anniversary. Credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor

Source: Facebook

Her significant other, however, died on January 24, 2020, at the age of 40 years. She visited her late husband's grave at the cemetery during what seemed like the day marking their anniversary on June 23, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From their wedding, her husband playing with kids in their living room to his death and burial, the video highlighting the couple's tears-arousing love life has stirred emotions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Ghanaian journalist Mabel Aku Baneseh said:

''Oh! I don’t like how it ended. Lord Jesus! This hurts. May he Rest In Peace.''

Ohemaa Amma Tipa commented:

''I lost my husband when my children were three months and two years but look at us now.

''God will take care of them, and everything will be fine.''

Obaa Yaa Maggy said:

''I had tears in my eyes ... I won’t lie.''

Afia Becky commented:

''This is heartbreaking. Awww, be strong dear because God is your strength.''

Joana Gyaisie said:

''This is so sad. May the unfailing love of God be with you and the children my dear Sis.''

Bridgitte Deffor commented:

''Awwww, tears in my eyes, hmmm, our God has got you, dear, keep trusting God may he continue to RIPP.''

Mother of 2 Cries Bitterly After Sons Die in Fire at East Legon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian mother of two reportedly lost her children when a fire gutted their room at East Legon, near School Junction, in the Greater Accra Region.

The boys, Nana Amo, eight, and his younger brother Nana Boadi, five, met their gruesome deaths when the fire blazed their room in June.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the mother of the children could not contain herself as she wept uncontrollably as loved ones tried to comfort her.

Ibrahim Kwarteng: Wife of CCF Executive Director Laid to Rest

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has laid to rest his late wife in line with Islamic customs.

The wife of the ace Ghanaian media personality died most recently after battling sickness in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital.

Kwarteng confirmed the demise of his late wife Meena in a post on the Facebook page of CCF.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh