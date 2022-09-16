Lyrically endowed rapper Amerado Burner is trending on social media once again, and it is all because of the lyrics contained in a rap song he released during an interview

The interview, which was dated Saturday August 20, 2022, was aired on UTV during the scheduled time for Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz

Many Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to laugh as well as comment on the lyrics used during the rap song he dropped on air

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado Burner, has been trending on Twitter due to some rap bars he dropped during an interview on UTV's United Showbiz some weeks ago.

In the interview, which was aired on Saturday August 20, 2022, he and fellow rapper Lyrical Joe at the time were engaged in a lyrical feed where each rapper released a song to critic the other.

During the course of the interview, Amerado dropped some lyrical bars which got everyone on the show amazed by his lyrical prowess.

A snippet from the show went viral on Thursday, September 15, 2022, after someone tweeted about selling a Rolex watch on Twitter.

In the video, Amerado rapped the following lyrics,

I ain't got no Rolex because I don't have time to roll with my ex.

However, the reason why 'Ayongo' is trending is that the 'Grace' hitmaker pronounced 'I ain't got no' as 'Ayongo', and this has cracked many netizens up.

Video sparks massive reactions on social media

@your_fav_lover:

It's always the mmm mmm from the other people that gets me

@___ethel_:

The “mm” and “aahn” makes the whole thing funnier

@manu3l_7:

Ayongo has successfully amassed over 100k views on twitter..

@real_kwin:

can y’all stop posting Ayongo anytime i see it then i’m on the floor

@olenge_matias:

chale the thing dey live rent free for ma head inside

@1realtakeaway_:

Rent freeeeee "mmm hmm mmm bars bars"

@KyeiDankwa:

You can't just be sad in Ghana!

Nana Aba Anamoah Bemoans The Price Of Groundnut, Her Comments Spark Reactions From Netizens

General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM Nana Aba Anamoah has bemoaned the price of groundnut, which is now worth GH₵1.

In a video she shared on her official Twitter page, she was purchasing some groundnuts and some bananas from a hawker. She was dumbfounded when she saw the amount of groundnut she was given and the price at which she had to buy them.

In the video, she asked the trader whether it was two strands that cost GH₵1. The trader responded, saying no and that the GH₵1 was for just one strand.

