Celebrated media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has bemoaned the rising cost of living in the country as the current economic crisis looms

In a recent video she shared on her social media page, she was buying some groundnuts to munch on with her bananas when the hawker mentioned the price to her

Many people on social media, especially Ghanaians, have also come out to express their frustrations about the rising cost of living in Ghana

General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM Nana Aba Anamoah has bemoaned the price of groundnut, which is now worth GH₵1.

Nana Aba Anamoah and groundnut seller. Photo Source: @thenanaaba

Source: Twitter

In a video she shared on her official Twitter page, she was purchasing some groundnuts and some bananas from a hawker. She was dumbfounded when she saw the amount of groundnut she was given and the price at which she had to buy them.

In the video, she asked the trader whether it was two strands that cost GH₵1. The trader responded, saying no and that the GH₵1 was for just one strand.

Captioning the post, she wrote,

Hehehehehe nkatie 1 cedi

Nana Aba asked her whether people who buy from her complain about the price and the amount of groundnut offered. She hinted that people do complain but buy them regardless due to the current economic hardships.

Netizens react to video of Nana Aba complaining about the price of groundnut

@Aniscooser:

Lol, prices are increasing every single day. Gino rice 5kg is now 95 GHS. I just told the lady to give me Royal Aroma.

@1_nana_agyemang:

Trust me these market women have their own prices. They are one of the key reasons why food has become so expensive. @moigovgh kindly alert Mr. President for us to take price control serious. Thank you

@Bisclef1:

Eei nkatia 1gh eeei Ghana spoil.. I will remain in Dubai kai

@MogtarLasTprinx:

Hm. I bought a bowl of groundnut paste for 25 cedis 3months ago buh is 60,70 cedis

@anokyedenolf:

We need price control in Ghana here....people just woke up and decide how they are going to sell their foods....

