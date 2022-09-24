An emerging rapper Sl*t Boy Billy has opened up on his fledgling career as a music artiste in Ghana and his challenges

Sl*t Boy Billy who has released Draco, a trap song, described his journey into music, his creative processes, and how his being an independent artiste is impacting his career

The rapper who was raised in the United States was speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview

The music industry in Ghana is flooded by many talented artistes who are striving to make it to the top and establish themselves as household names.

One of such talents is Slat Boy Billy, a rapper of Ghanaian descent who was raised in the United States, precisely in Pittsfield in Massachusetts.

A multitalented personality, Sl*t Boy Billy, also has a knack for acting even though he is currently focusing on his music career.

Slat Boy Billy has released Draco Photo source: @slutboybilly

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh recently caught up with the rapper to discuss his life and the progress of his career so far.

Born as Billy Afou on August 25, 1994, Slat Boy Billy is an Italian citizen with West African parents. While his father is a Ghanaian, his mother is a Ghanaian Nigerian. He was mainly raised in the United States spending time between the Berkshire and Hillsborough counties.

Slat Boy Billy's music career

Just like many other entertainers, the rapper's talents in acting and music have always been with him. Even as a minor, he knew he had those skills. But it was not until a few years ago that he decided to take his talents seriously. It was this decision that made him relocate to Ghana.

"I didn't decide to act on this craft (music) until early 2018 when I chose to explore, experience, and settle in Ghana in the interest of positive new beginning," he told YEN.com.gh

The rapper who refers to the music he makes as "a melodic mix of emo punk trap" went on to describe his creative process in the simplest of terms that he finds beats, gets them mastered by a producer, and then composes a melody with which he forms a literal and lyrical meaning of a topic through the length of the beat.

"...After, the lyrics are copied on a note pad and I finally head to the recording studio to craft my masters," the rapper explained.

Strides made by Slat Boy Billy so far

While the rapper admits that his foray into music has not been easy, he seems to have made some good strides.

He has shared a stage with Gasmilla, released Draco, his biggest song so far which is available on many platforms, and he is striving on.

Check out the video Draco below:

As a self-financing artiste, Slat Boy revealed that his main challenge has been with the promotion of his works and the ability to get collaborations with the big artistes.

The rapper revealed that he would like to work with Medikal, Criss Waddle, and Shatta Wale in the near future.

"The main challenge I face is promotions and collaborations [because] I'm independent as f now but I'm to teaming with the right people," he said.

You can check out the rapper on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

