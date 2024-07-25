KOKA courted controversy after he criticised King Paluta for his vocals in his latest song, Makoma

The Entertainment pundit, in a video, stated that his critique of King Paluta made Makoma a hit song

KOKA's comments have got reactions from social media who flooded the comment section

Entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, took credit for the success of one of musician King Paluta's songs.

KOKA takes credit for King Paluta's Makoma's success

In a discussion on Asempa FM's Showbiz Review show, Entertainment pundit KOKA stated that his critique of King Paluta's vocals on Makoma catapulted the song to mainstream success.

He said his comments about King Paluta's vocals got many people to listen to the song and increase its popularity and numbers on music streaming platforms.

He said,

"People called to thank me for being the reason why he listened to the song. Before I critiqued the song, it had about 800 hits, but now it has over a million hits. Go and check his streaming numbers on the digital music markets and you will see his numbers have double. I am the one responsible for it. My comments got people to listen to him."

KOKA also added that the Makoma song received a lot of airplay on media platforms because some people disliked him for criticising King Paluta's vocals on the song.

He stated,

"Who has had a conversation about my comments without playing the song? Because of their dislike for me, people are playing the music more, which is good. If people's hatred of me propels King Paluta to higher heights, I welcome it."

The entertainment pundit received a lot of public backlash recently after he criticised King Paluta for his singing vocals in Makoma. He said that the musician's voice ruined the song.

KOKA also emphasised that the musician needed a voice coach to help him transition from rapping to singing in his song, as his voice was not suited to singing.

Below is the video of KOKA taking credit for King Paluta's Makoma song becoming a hit:

Reactions to KOKA taking credit for Makoma's success

KOKA's comments got many negative reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians criticising for taking credit for the song's success. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@derycom_ commented:

"I blame Asempa fm for giving this moo 🐮 airtime to display his foolishness. Please tell Koka that wisdom is chasing him but he seems to be faster 😂."

@bennyslimz commented:

"This guy Dey talk too much. Who’s he at all? Ghana De3 smh."

@trinnysfabrico commented:

"Eeeiii😂😂."

@ikeyawson commented:

"Look at his head oooo😂😂😂."

@boatengcoleman commented:

"Ahhhhh this guy wahu."

KOKA apologises to King Paluta for his comments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KOKA apologised to King Paluta for the harsh words he used to describe his singing vocals.

In a video shared by Hitz FM on Instagram, KOKA expressed his remorse for tagging King Paluta's singing voice in the song Makoma as 'useless' and 'nonsense'.

He stated that he only wanted to advise the musician and had no intention of insulting him or his craft.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

