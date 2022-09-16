A Ghanaian man who makes his living through defrauding people using their momo accounts has recently revealed how much he makes

Popular Ghanaian Twitter Influencer, SneakerNyame shared that the fraudster made him aware he makes GH₵5000 daily

@biggiesoo commented: "I know 1 guy who was also into that Momo fraud thing. He’s now in Canada. He was able to raise 120k within 6 months and travelled to Canada with it"

Well-known Ghanaian Twitter influencer, SneakerNyame has recently sparked massive reactions online after sharing a conversation he had with a momo fraudster.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @SneakerNyame_ had him revealing that the fraudster admitted to him that in a day, he makes about GH₵5000 from duping people hence there is no way he plans on quitting.

The actual post read;

Yesterday I interviewed a guy ( Momo Fraudster). He made me very astound, he told me they make 5000 cedis a day and there is no way he can stop or mtn will arrest him. Weekend I will post the full interview.

The post got a lot of Ghanaians reacting massively to it. At the time of this publication, over 190 retweets, 6 quote tweets and close to 1500 likes have been gathered.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@biggiesoo commented:

I know 1 guy hu was also into that Momo fraud thing…he’s now in Canada…he was able to raise 120k within 6mths n travelled to Canada wt it

@obaakhitta said:

there’s no job in the country as far as he is gaining,thumbs up

@AwesomeManuel2 wrote:

His victims are not astute,that’s why.I’ll never be a victim of this.

From @SpOOkyThEManiaC:

I always thought mtn must know about it because it doesn’t happen on Vodafone

@Newman_Shedi commented:

that is why all sims must he linked to a ghana card.

We have traced MoMo robberies to staff of telecommunication companies - Police claim

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the director of public affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman confirmed the suspicion of a lot of people.

According to Supt. Abayie-Buckman, some staff of Telcos in the country have been traced to the involvement in the rampant robberies of Mobile Money agents across the country. In a report filed by StarrNews, she said investigations conducted into Mobile Money frauds have led to some staff of telcos and people close to the MOMO agents being apprehended.

“There have been cases where we have traced suspects to the staff of telcos and people who live around them,” Supt. Abayie-Buckman said.

Over the last weeks, several mobile money agents have been the target of armed robbers across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh