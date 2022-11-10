The majority of Ghanaians and Sarkodie fans know that the internationally recognized rapper was born and grew up in Tema

The Ghanaian rapper has surprised his fans with untold details of his childhood in the Greater Accra city

He shared these details during an interview with the international publication Rolling Stone ahead of the release of his JAMZ album

Popular Ghanaian rapper Micheal Owusu Addo known in showbiz as Sarkodie is gearing up toward the release of his eighth studio album, JAMZ. Ahead of the album release, he caught up with the international publication Rolling Stone for a chat on his childhood and evolution as an artist.

Sarkodie talks about his childhood Photo Source: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Known for singing about his life experiences, Sarkodie was asked about the influence of hip-hop on his childhood.

Sarkodie's Traumatic Childhood

The Non-Living Thing rapper, who grew up in Tema, disclosed secrets about his upbringing. He dived into his life after his parents' separation, revealing his father took custody of him after the separation.

I had to go with my dad, and he took me to live with somebody else.

Sarkodie did not reveal his age at the time of his parents' separation but described his living conditions as a "dark experience and harsh one."

I had no idea where my real immediate family was and I just had to deal with this woman.

How Hip-Hop Saved Sarkodie

Sarkodie was not necessarily mistreated by his guardian but did not have a good childhood experience with her. His experience triggered a flood of emotions, prompting him to seek new ways to express himself.

I have always been an antisocial person and I used to keep to myself, but I wanted a way out.

It was during his dark moments he met hip-hop. The music genre was a source of relief and therapy to the Ghanaian rapper as it gave him an avenue to express his deepest thoughts.

I started writing what I wanted to get out, and just what I wanted for my life. It just carried on from there.

