A kindhearted Ghanaian young man, Abonam Azuah, has given a mentally-ill man the treatment of his life

According to him, he had taken a break from a bank when he spotted the young man and decided to sit with him for a chat

Abonam found out that the young man had once been 'normal' and decided to give him that feeling once again

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Azuah Abonam Prosper, a kind Ghanaian young man spent his personal resources to decorate a mentally-ill man he found in the bush and took beautiful pictures with the young man.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Abonam revealed that he was moved to give the young man a treat after sitting down to have a conversation with him.

"I was going to the bank but I got to the bank more earlier than I should have, I decided to go and come back but on my way, there is this place called Ramsey Sports stadium in Bolga here suddenly, I decided to stop by to my surprise this gentleman was sitting quietly so I also sat by him he was trying to move away from me and I told him I'm not here to harm him am just his brother..so immediately I engaged him in conversation then it's all started," he said.

Photos of Abonam and the mentally challenged man he decorated Photo credit: @jason.signs.7

Source: Facebook

According to Prosper, who hails from Bolga in Upper East and studies BSc Health and Safety management at the Accra Institute of Technology, it turned out that the gentleman was working in one notable construction firm in Tema until this his sickness set in.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"That day it was mixed feelings after the transformation I was happy and sad again because I didn't have the power or means to tackle the spiritual or the medical part," Prosper added.

Prosper is an entrepreneur with his own business called Fairgrounds Bolgabaskets and hopes someday when the Lord blessings his business, he can be able to give back to society by helping the mentally challenged because he believes that's his calling.

Young Man Battling Mental Health Illness Finally Gets Treated, His Before and after Photos Stun the Internet

In another story, a Ghanaian man identified as Edwin A. Provencal has warmed hearts on social media after helping a man suffering from a mental health issue.

According to a young lady, Linda Amiani, who shared the story on LinkedIn, Provencal and his friend had been seeing the man lying on the road for the past five to six years and they always discussed him.

The statement read:

"In the past year, we always saw this “mental patient“ every day lying opposite Chains Homes in the morning. We always discussed him but none of us took any action.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh