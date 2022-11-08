Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has been spotted relaxing in a luxurious pool abroad as he rapped along to one of the biggest hits on his soon-to-be-released album

The video is a few seconds video that shows the rapper cooling off with his trademark cigar and goblet cup that was placed on the side as he took a puff

The video has sparked reactions among many Ghanaians as they hail the rap king as he displays his plush lifestyle on social media

A video of multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, having a good time in a luxurious pool abroad has surfaced online, which has excited many fans on social media.

Sarkodie. Photo Source: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

In the video, he was spotted rapping along to one of the much-anticipated songs on his yet-to-be-released album, which is titled, Jams.

He was spotted wearing his boxers and sitting comfortably in the pool as he smoked his cigar with grace and elegance.

The pool was a luxurious one that was built indoors, with the architecture giving off an ice effect around the ceiling and on the sides and corners of the pool area.

The video has excited many Ghanaians as they hail the prolific rapper for displaying his lavish lifestyle on social media.

Video of Sarkodie in a fancy pool ignites reactions among Netizens

dancegodlloyd:

HIGHESTEST!

archipalago:

King Kabutey The Highest

koredebello:

Smooth

dj_sabby:

Sark Season Upon Us!

shattawale_fanpage:

King Sark With The Big Flex ❤️

cehcy1:

Ouuu this is really soothing, but Bra Mike wo feeli ankasa

sammy_highcourt:

Guy guy! Ei

Sarkodie Shares Tracklist for Star-Studded 8th Studio Album, JAMZ; Features Black Sherif and Other Music Stars

YEN.com.gh previously reported that with a few days to the release of his eighth studio album, JAMZ, Sarkodie had teased fans with more project details.

The internationally recognized rapper shared the tracklist of the 10-track star-studded project set for release on November 11, 2022.

The album features Ghanaian musicians Cina Soul, Black Sherif and King Promise on the already-released Labadi. Fans had already suspected Black Sherif would be on the album after he was sighted in the studio with Sarkodie.

Source: YEN.com.gh