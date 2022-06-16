Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has disclosed that he will be featuring some A-list artists from Nigeria on his upcoming project

He will be unveiling the track list for his much-anticipated album, Gift of God aka G.O.G, on Friday, June 17, 2022 on the social media platforms of Multimedia Group Limited

According to Shatta Wale, he would be featuring some Ghanaian musicians such as; Samini, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah who is popularly known as Shatta Wale is set to release the track list to his much-anticipated album, Gift of God (G.O.G.)

According to reports, the much-anticipated album will have top Nigerian artistes; Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Joeboy feature on some of the songs on the album

Making these revelations in an interview on HitzFM's Yaad Settings show, he said that the track list which would be released on Friday, June 17, 2022, will also feature other top musicians in the Ghanaian music industry.

"On my Gift of God album, I will feature Samini, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie. The likes of Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, and Joeboy. I am speaking with."

The 'On God' hitmaker made public his intentions of releasing the track list for his upcoming project, G.O.G. breaking the news on Twitter, he said,

All the wait is over , finally #GOGALBUM track list is dropping , thank y'all for your patience and support. #GOG #SHAXI #STORMENERGY #INFINIX

He also revealed that the track list for the album will be released on the social media platforms of the Multimedia Group Limited on the d-day.

Shatta Wale: Musician Condemns Akufo-Addo government over E-levy; calls it insensitive

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has descended heavily on the Akufo-Addo-led administration over the infamous E-levy policy that has stirred massive debate in Ghana.

To him, the government’s decision to implement that policy shows how insensitive the government is to the plight of Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale wondered why the government would turn a deaf ear to the plight of the same people who voted them into power with their controversial e-levy policy.

