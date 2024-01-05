The Asakaa Boys collective has set off the new year with a new collaboration led by Reggie

The newly released single features O'Kenneth and the genre's prodigy, XlimKid

Netizens have shared their thoughts on the song ahead of what seems to be an interesting explosive year for the collective

Reggie Osei, a core member of the popular Asakaa Boys collective has released the first Asakaa song of 2024.

The rapper and singer who teased fans with a snippet of the song for over a week finally announced its release today, January 5, 2023.

Netizens who were in anticipation of the new song have shared their thoughts after their first listen.

Reggie taps Lil-Durk endorsed peers for the new collaboration

For this first Asakaa single of the year, Reggie collaborated with no other but his long-time colleague O'Kenneth and the Asakaa genre's prodigy, XlimKid.

His choice of collaborators is not too surprising considering the explosive run they had in 2023 after releasing the joint project "Pain in Glory."

The six-track project chalked huge milestones on streaming platforms with "Lonely Road" earning O'Kenneth and XlimKid co-signs from several superstars including Lil Durk, Hakim Ziyech and Kwesi Arthur.

Reggie's new song "Sa Me" which also features Cedi City Boy is out on all streaming platforms.

Netizens react to the first Asakaa song of the year

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their excitement for the new song.

@YawKingJnr1 said:

Being listening to it all day. Y’all so great with your pen

@Kofi_ohZmaHn wrote:

Asakaa ma m'ani gye daaa

@asaberekwame remarked:

Asakaa never disappoints, Kumasi is proud, Kumasi is super proud, the city pushing the sound even when the gatekeepers wanted to cover the sound with amapiano surely wasn't a cos90 work, the support of the city, hardwork of the boys are evident for all to see

@KwesiPiikae added:

You know what? asakaa is a religion !!

XlimKid performs "Lonely Road" for the first time in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video performing his smash-hit single "Lonely Road" at a party venue in Accra.

Ghanaian superstars like Black Sherif and Smallgod who were present at the venue joined him to perform the song.

