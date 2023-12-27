Singathon sensation, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, and one of her children, Etruwaa, have warmed hearts with a throwback video

The adorable video showed the mother and her pretty daughter showing off some impressive dance moves

Many online users were surprised by how grown her daughter is while others admired their striking resemblance

A sweet throwback video of Ghanaian singathon star Afua Asantewaa with her young daughter has recently gone viral.

The video which is charming viewers online has Afua Asantewaa and her pretty daughter showing off some dance moves.

Afua Asantewa and her daughter have warmed hearts Photo source: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

A younger-looking Asantewaa joyfully grooved with her mini-me daughter, who resembles her talented mother.

Their playful dance routine and evident bond while hamming it up for the camera have struck an emotional chord with fans.

Asantewaa's ambitious quest to break Guinness World Record for singing marathon

While she has been around the entertainment and media space for long, she has become more prominent in the past few days.

Her heightened popularity follows her ambitious quest to set a new record for the longest singing marathon as per Guinness World Records standards.

Started on Christmas eve December 24, 2023, the media personality has already done over 85 hours of singing and she is inching closer to the current record of 105 hours held by Indian Sunil Waghmare.

While Asantewaa has earned fame in Ghana over the singatthon, this rare peek into her role as a doting young mothe has offered fans a more inside. view into the life of the viral sensation.

Watch the video below

Fans react to Afua Asantewaa and daughter's video

Many social media users remarked how the throwback showcases Asantewaa's timeless beauty and talent while highlighting a side not often visible in her public persona.

beauty_addictsgh_ said:

Ei she get grown daughter like this ? Oh nice

ghanaian.duchess said:

As3 sisters and not mother & daughter

gadelle_nyarkmen said:

striking resemblance

aj_ahdjowah said:

Wow.....she is beautiful

Sarkodie supports Afua Asantewaa

Meanwhile, rapper Sarkodie joined the long list of Ghanaian celebrities who have flocked to Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

In a video, he sang along with Aduonum as she performed one of his hit songs, Saara, which features vocalist Efya.

Fans and online users watched Sarkodie and Afua's moment several times with some giving remarks.

Source: YEN.com.gh