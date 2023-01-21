Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has been spotted displaying his incredible football talent at a football pitch in Accra, Ghana

Black Sherif was captured playing a game with his friends from Twitter as well as some members of his team and other friends

The two-hour-long game ended in a draw with the 'First Sermon' hitmaker contributing to the scoresheet as both teams scored two goals each at the end of the game

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Thriving Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has been captured playing football with his friends at a lovely private park in Accra, Ghana.

Black Sherif plays football with friends. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @yencomghnews

Source: Instagram

Dressed in football-appropriate attire, the 'Kwaku The Traveller' hitmaker was spotted wearing a pair of black shorts and a black short-sleeved t-shirt.

Blacko, as he is affectionately called, wore an orange vest over the black t-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of blue men's football boots which he wore with long yellow socks.

The two-hour-long game was between Blacko's friends from the Twitter social media app who referred to themselves as Twitter Boys Fc and Black Sherif_'s Road Boys Association FC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The game ended in a draw with each team scoring two goals. Black Sherif helped his team as he scored a goal during the match.

The exciting match took place on the night of Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Astro Tuff at Legon Presec.

Black Sherif: School children sing Ghanaian rapper's verse on Amerado's 'Abotr3', video warms hearts

A viral video of school children rapping to Black Sherif's verse on Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner's 'Abotr3 (Patience)' has melted the hearts of many netizens.

The hit song was being played through the speakers on the school compound as the kids danced and sang word for word to the song. The school children in the video were captured in their school uniforms as they rapped word for word to the song.

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they admired how the little school children rapped to the song in a passionate and adorable way in the viral video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh