A young man has gained attention on social media for his sugar dance movements in multiple videos on his lively and captivating accounts

He recorded himself dancing to the Ghanaian musician Camidoh's Sugarcane song in one of the clips

As the video received many views and comments, some of the women boldly declared their love for him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young man on social media by the name Moxie Amilo has garnered attention for his exciting dance movements in a number of videos on his lively and captivating accounts.

He demonstrated that he loves using his enticing appeal to amuse his admirers by making the most of his six-pack.

Moxie Amilo reveals maximum skin

The young man displays a lot of body on his Instagram page while dancing passionately and enthusiastically. Through the videos, he let his physicality come through.

Tall Black man dances to 'Sugarcane' by Camidoh. Photo credit: amilomoxie.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Moxie Amilo dances to Camidoh's song

In one of the clips, he captures himself dancing to Sugarcane by Ghanaian singer Camidoh. The energetic dancer seemed very excited by his smooth chest and abs.

Netizens joined in the admiration as the footage raked in many views and several comments. One of the ladies who gushed expressed love for him.

The men who took to the comments section were impressed with his dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Moxie Amilo

Nas5ja reacted:

Well, you light up my Thursday Hi.

Samvee posted:

I love the moves. And the abs. Can you be my trainer?

Mister_marx said:

I just want the shirt.

Yaa_love posted:

My crush. I admire you die.

AdjaoKina said:

See body; perfect look. I like this. I have watch all your videos. Eii.

Plus-size lady with super curvy hips shows off dance moves

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that on TikTok, a stunning plus-size woman by the name of The Real Liso shared videos of herself dancing in eye-catching outfits to showcase her curvaceous body.

The captivating videos show her attractive figure in the clothes as she danced to upbeat music.

The Real Liso, who has accepted her physique, showed that she could dance while staying balanced. In the video, she proudly displayed her plus-size frame.

St Louis SHS student dances to 'Sability' by singer Ayra Starr

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana exhibited her dance moves and wardrobe choices in a video on TikTok.

In the video, the young kid performed to the song Sability by Nigerian musician Ayra Starr while switching between various clothes.

She dances with excitement and intensity like a pro in the video that YEN.com.gh has viewed. She gave off the impression that she could make a living by dancing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh