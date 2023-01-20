The influence of thriving Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif can be felt far and wide as a new video of little kids singing his verse on a song went viral

Dressed in school uniforms, the kids were captured singing to Black Sherif's verse on Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner's 'Abotr3 (Patience)'

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they show their admiration for the little children's rapping prowess

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of school children rapping to Black Sherif's verse on Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner's 'Abotr3 (Patience)' has melted the hearts of many netizens.

School kids singing to Black Sherif's verse on Abotr3. Photo Source: @ghkwaku @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The song was being played through the speakers on the school compound as they danced and made merry.

In the video, the school children were spotted in their school uniforms as they rapped word for word to the song.

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone expressed his admiration for the passion the little kids sang the song with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Also, many other netizens have commented on the video as they speak about how wide Black Sherif's influence has reached.

Watch the video of the school children singing to 'Abotr3' below.

Watch the official music video of Amerado's 'Abotr3' which features Black Sherif

Video of primary school children singing to Black Sherif's verse on Amerado Burner's 'Abotr3 (Patience)' sparks reactions

reggierockstone711 opined:

Saving this video because it is a beautiful historic moment captured in a great GH mo! #proud

iamliza_2023 said:

Awww, Blacko is the best ❤️

jay_jigi remarked:

How I sing this song in Naija anytime I hear it lol too deep ❤️

westdrige opined:

When lunchtime is over, try and give them a test and see whether you go get the same energy... I was like him

asantewaasings8 remarked:

Feel the passion with which he sings ❤️❤️❤️

fsrounds commented:

Now kiddies all dey preach about hustle‍♂️

dhe_general_ said:

Let them put mathematics on the board right now and see the outcome

Meanwhile many netizens have shown admiration for Black Sherif as they admire the school's children's rapping prowess and their support for the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker.

Black Sherif: Ghanaian rapper gives stellar performance at 8th AFRIMA awards, videos surface online

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif took ever the stage at the recently held 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) which took place in Dakar, Senegal.

The awards scheme began on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and ended on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The event saw musicians and creatives from across the African continent awarded for their craft.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh