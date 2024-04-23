Koo Ntakra, in a recent interview, shared how being part of the Trumpet project has helped him

The rapper said he didn't get any money from Sarkodie to do the song, however, the song has paved so many opportunities for him

Trumpet was released 7 years ago and it featured Teephlow, Medikal, Strongman, Donzy, Pappy Kojo and Koo Ntakra

Sarkodie released Trumpet 7 years ago. The song featured 6 rappers believed to be the next big thing in rap music at the time.

Among the rappers featured in the song was Issac Akuffo, known as Koo Ntakra.

In a recent interview, Koo Ntakra said that the other 6 rappers were not paid for the song, but when he looked at the mileage he got from the song, it was worth more than any money Sarkodie would have given him.

Koo Ntakra, Ghanaian rapper. Photo Credit: @koontakra

Koo Ntakra speaks on the Trumpet song

In an interview with DLFM 106.9, the rapper said he is grateful for the opportunity Sarkodie gave him. He added that even with no monetary compensation, the song has done more for him than any amount of money Sarkodie could have paid.

"Sarkodie didn't pay for Trumpet, but the opportunity the song gave me is more than any amount he would have given me. It has been 7 years since the song was released, but anywhere I go in Ghana to perform, if I don't perform that song, they won't let me leave the stage. So, if Sarkodie gave me 20 billion cedis as compensation, and I measure it with the mileage I have received from the song, I don't believe it would have an effect on me," he said.

Watch video below:

Ghanaians react to Koo Ntakra's video.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians in the video below.

John K Oboh said:

Koo Ntakra has earned my respect forever for his wisdom

QuakuEnoch said:

Good answer...Some Ghanaian Journalists and Nkwasia questions deɛ no no no

ORIGINALD said:

Some opportunities are sometimes worth more than money big ups bro

Agya said:

You have my respect bro

