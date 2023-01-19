A basic school student has put his beautiful talent to display after he drew a beautiful sketch of musician Black Sherif

In a video, David Boafo, a JHS 2 student was captured in a serious mode as he drew Black Sherif on a piece of paper

The beautiful drawing left his class teacher in awe as he praised and wished the musician could in fact see it

A young kid has shown his admiration for Ghanaian music superstar Black Sherif by drawing a beautiful sketch of him.

A video sent to YEN.com.gh showed the moment when David Boafo, a Junior High School student of Kingdom Preparatory School at Abenase in the Eastern Region, was adding the finishing touches to his neat and beautifully drawn close-up sketch of the “second sermon” hitmaker.

David who apparently drew the beautiful sketch during class hours stunned his teacher who expressed delight that one of his students is blessed with such an amazing talent and was hoping that Black Sheriff will get to see and love what he has done.

His teacher, Mr Emmanuel Danso told YEN.com.gh that David’s dream is to one day become a professional artist and also own a painting studio.

